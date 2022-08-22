Sean Ardoin grew up as a fourth-generation Creole accordion player, with passion for music in his blood from the moment he entered the world. However, it wasn’t until his time as a student and member of the marching band at LSU that it became his career path.
Three Grammy nominations and a few hit music videos later, Ardoin decided it was time to go back where it all began. Or in his words, go “Full Circle.”
He got the idea after listening to the band perform at an LSU football game against Auburn. He discussed it with the current band director, Dr. Kelvin Jones, and a couple months later, Ardoin and the Tiger Band began working on an album.
Chart work, or writing the instrumental music, started in February, and recording began, and finished, in mid-April. Ardoin was impressed with the ability of the LSU band members, describing them as incredibly capable musicians who could effectively follow instructions no matter the situation. They recorded 16 songs over the span of one weekend.
“They didn’t know that they weren’t supposed to be able to do that,” Ardoin said. “That shows the level of musicianship that the Tiger Band has.”
Ardoin described the album as historical.
“It’s the first one of its kind in the music industry,” Ardoin said. “Most people will have a band come through and play some stuff, then have to sit out.”
Ardoin featured the Tiger Band on every single track.
The 12-song album, entitled "Full Circle," is available on digital platforms now. "Full Circle" is also available for pre-order on commemorative purple and gold double vinyl, with 15% of the proceeds going to the LSU band. The vinyl version includes four extra tracks that are purely instrumental so you can hear the band better.
The album has been put up for consideration for a Grammy nomination. We’ll find out if it made the initial cut when the Recording Academy releases nominees on Nov. 23.
When he was asked what he wanted listeners to take away from the album, Ardoin said he wanted them to recognize it as a tribute to LSU and the state of Louisiana. Not only is it an album involving the LSU marching band and an LSU alumnus at the helm, the music is Kreole Rock & Soul, a genre created by Ardoin that’s based heavily on Zydeco music.
“It’s Louisiana through and through,” Ardoin said. “LSU was playing Zydeco and Kreole Rock & Soul. It doesn't get more Louisiana than that!”
This album isn’t just a big deal for LSU and Louisiana though; it’s a big deal for the artist himself. The fact that Ardoin’s journey as a musician has led him to a point where he had enough influence to accomplish something like this means a lot to him.
He said the journey was much more difficult than it looks.
“Everybody thinks this is an ‘overnight success,’ but in reality, it’s a lot of work,” Ardoin said. “You keep putting in the work, and you don’t quit. Keep the vision before you, and once success starts to happen, you don’t do anything to mess it up.”
Ardoin has always produced music that embodies the Louisiana culture he grew up with, but he took it a step further this time with his most ambitious project yet. With a discography spanning over 30 years, he decided it was time to go back to where his career began.
To go “Full Circle.”