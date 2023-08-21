Monday August 21, 2023
One Hundred Foot Banana Split | Parade Grounds
Go out and celebrate the first day of classes with a delicious banana split. To top it all off, there's a giveaway with a prize of $100 Amazon gift card. This event will be held at the LSU Parade Grounds outside of the Student Union. The time of the event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday August 22, 2023
Movie Night | Student Union
The beginning of the school year is the time to meet friends and find your place at LSU. To that end, BOLD Campus Ministry is hosting a movie night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Student Union in the Capital Chamber 329 room.
Wednesday August 23, 2023
Ladies’ Canvas Painting | Student Union
Campus Outreach is hosting an event at the LSU Student Union in the Atchafalaya Room. The painting event will start at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 9:30 p.m. This event has limited seating, so Campus Outreach advises arriving early.
Thursday August 24, 2023
Red Stick Farmers Market | Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Spend your Thursday morning picking up some fresh produce at the Red Stick Farmers Market. The market is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center (6400 Perkins Road).
Friday August 25. 2023
21st Annual Burger Bash | 4-H Mini Farm
The College of Agriculture is hosting a Burger Bash to welcome back the agriculture students. This event will be held at 4-H Mini Farm across from Parker Coliseum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday August 26, 2023
Koe Wetzel | Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall
If you enjoy live country music, you’re in for a treat. Koe Wetzel is performing at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall, 275 S. River Road, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on allevents.in. The prices of tickets range from $19 to $380.
Sunday August 27, 2023
Louisiana Cigar Festival | Tops Ultra Lounge
The Louisiana Cigar Festival is located at the Tops Ultra Lounge, 6120 Airline Highway. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.