February is the month of everything pink and red with a hint of love in the air. Being in a relationship for Valentine’s day is fun, but so is letting your hair down and spreading the with your favorite gal pals on Feb. 13.
Getting together with your friends may not be a frequent occurrence during school, so Galantine's day is the perfect time to reconcile.
Grabbing dinner with friends is what textiles, apparel designs and merchandising senior, Emilie Romero, has planned.
“I would like to tell my friends that I love them and appreciate them so much for always being there and supporting me in whatever I do,” Romero said.
Like Valentine's day tradition, dinner is a great time to profess your love.
Great restaurants to go to with your girlfriends are places where a photoshoot could happen. Soji on Government Street is a destination people venture to for its food and its bathroom. If you’re wondering why people would go to a restaurant for its bathroom, you’ve never been to Soji. Their bathroom is vibrant with a neon sign that spice up any photos.
Another excellent picture place and restaurant combo would be Tsunami. This restaurant is famous for having great views of the bridge. The weather on the 14th is no clouds, so golden hour here would make for some great photos.
If you and you’re friends are last-minute planners and don’t have anything set in stone, there are still plenty of ways to have a great Galantine’s Day.
Since school is back in full swing, going out and doing something might not be feasible for everyone. If that is the case for your friend group, then a bottle of wine or sparkling juice night with a hand-crafted charcuterie board is everything a girl group needs. Pinterest has excellent inspirations photos for a love-themed charcuterie board from heart-shaped cheese to rose bouquets made out of your favorite cured meat. This is easy and fun for entire friend groups to be involved in, from grocery shopping to the presentation. It is the quality time that exemplifies the love.
In the spirit of love, your friend group can take the love language test on 5lovelanguages.com while staying home. This could be a fun love-themed activity where you can find out your own love languages and how to love your friends better by tailoring things to their love language. The five love languages are words of affirmation, physical touch, quality time, acts of service and receiving gifts.
Finance junior Ashlynn Sorrells said her friends love words of affirmation, so she tries to make sure to tell them how much she appreciates and loves them.
“I like to pick up small random treats for friends when I see something that reminds me of them,” Sorrells said.
This holiday may be dumb or a scam to some, but it reminds people that being loved and loving others is the root of happiness. Those around us make us laugh, hold our hands, tell us it’s going to be okay and are there to show love in every way they can. Even if you end up having no plans on Valentine's day, hug your friends and tell them how much they mean to you because one day you won’t all be in the same college town together.
“I appreciate my friends and thank them for always being my listening ear! I love you guys,” said business junior Nyah Harmon.