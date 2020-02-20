Mardi Gras is a huge tradition celebrating fun, friends, and family. This bead filled holiday unites celebrants and makes fun for everyone watching. If you’re falling short on how to celebrate this carnival season, here are a few tips and tricks to help you get the party started:
DIY Party Décor
Carnival season is the time for parties which means decorations. Mardi Gras is tons of fun to decorate for because you can use things you find right in your own home. Everyone who goes to parades catches plenty of beads, which for most, means saving them year after year. If you have a stockpile of beads and don’t know what to do with them, make some decorations. Use the beads to make charger plates, string curtains, and even your very own Mardi Gras mask!
Bead Bags
Beads, beads and more beads. Everyone loves throwing and catching beads at Mardi Gras Parades. Sometimes, you can catch too many to carry. Make the festivities easier by bringing a bag to carry all your finds in. If you’re feeling extra creative, make a bag out of beads! Not only will you look stylish for the parades, but you’ll be able to use it all year round.
Track the parades
Parades are a critical element to this fun holiday. Be sure to track the parades using your phone so you don’t miss any of the fun. This way you can make sure you’re right up front to scream “Throw me something, mister” with all your friends.
Mardi Gras Ladder
People that grew up going to parades know the glory of the Mardi Gras ladder. Grab a trusty ladder and head on down to the parade route. This way you can be up tall catching all the best beads from the floats.
DIY Mardi Gras Phone Charger
Celebrating Mardi Gras is an all-day event, so you certainly want to have a charged phone to catch some cool pictures. Try gluing some left-over beads on your portable charger and everyone will be asking you where you got something so cute.
DIY Jewelry
Everyone knows that it’s a sin not to wear something purple, green or gold on Mardi Gras Day. If you’re in a hurry for a last-minute accessory, try making jewelry out of beads or king cake babies. Glue king cake babies or beads to some earrings and you’ll be shouting “Laissez les bon temps rouler” all day!