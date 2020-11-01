Election week is here, and some students may not be looking forward to waiting in long lines to vote. Sadly, this is part of the process, but there are some ways to combat waiting in line. Voting is an important and easy way to use your voice, but I understand being impatient in a long line.
Plug in and tune out
Create a playlist or choose your favorite one to play while waiting in line. Make sure your phone is charged or bring a portable phone charger with you.
Music helps me get through the day, so I can imagine it can help while standing in line. Scroll through Twitter and Instagram while listening to some bops. Check emails or catch up with friends and family. It may kill some time and put you in a better mood.
Bring a pal
Friends are great in situations where you're bored out of your mind and need someone to joke around with. Time does fly when you're having fun in the voting line.
Just having a friend along to chat with could kill some time and make voting fun. You're also getting more people involved if your friends do come with you. You're not bored and bringing in more voters.
Make sure you and your friend live in the same parish, or your friend can wait outside once your inside to vote.
Research, research, research
If you're waiting in a long line, this is the perfect time to read up on amendments and local candidates who are running for office. This election isn't only about the presidency. It's about the local government, too.
A site I used to do my research on the amendments was the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana website. It tells you the arguments for and against the amendments. It's a great and informative way to have direct influence in your parish.
Also, Ballot Ready is a great website to use to do more research on the candidates. The site will tell you which issues they're working on and their endorsements.
Tips for voting
For some people, waiting in line will take three minutes, 40 minutes or even 4 hours. Voting should be quick and easy, but it is harder for some people to vote than others. This is why you need to be prepared.
Wear comfortable shoes and bring some snacks. If you know that your parish usually has long voting lines, it might be smart to pack a small meal in case you get hungry. Bring a phone charger, so your phone won't die when you have an hour left to wait.
Also, don't forget any form of identification. If you do not have that, you will not be able to vote.
An acceptable form of identification is your driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver's license, a United States military identification or any identification that has your picture and signature. You can't use your Tiger Card to vote if it doesn’t have a signature. Although, you can go to the Tiger Card Office in the Union to get a replacement Tiger Card with your signature for free.
Go vote and be patient. Your voice matters.