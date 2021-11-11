The Student Activities Board launched Geauxchella, a new music festival for LSU students, on Nov. 3 featuring live performers and free food.
The idea for Geauxchella stemmed from information systems and decision sciences senior Jordan Joshua in the fall of 2019.
“The organization process was challenging at first,” said Joshua. “You want to figure out - hey, you have a music festival. What do you wanna do? What do you wanna have at a music festival?”
Joshua is the president of the Student Activities Board and was very excited to see students enjoying the bands he scouted.
“I actually went on Instagram and started looking up local Baton Rouge music venues and clubs seeing who was performing,” Joshua said. “I would see a band or a DJ and listen to more of their stuff to see if they would be a good fit for Geauxchella. I'm a big music fan so I'm excited to hear all the different music.”
Geauxchella featured six local performers – DJ DOC, DJ Brushy, Kav, Paris Avenue, LVVRS and Wave Runner.
LVVRS bassist and communication disorder senior Arib Qureshi was performing on campus for a third time and had a much better experience at Gueaxchella compared to his previous performances.
"They were prepared and ready for us to be there. It felt like a regular show for the band," Qureshi said. "A cloud nine moment for me being an LSU student, playing in front of friends meant so much more... I'd love it if they kept the trend of doing original music, its the prefect scene for it."
Plant and soil systems freshman Will Dubecq and agricultural business freshmen Cooper Gower went to Geauxchella together and soaked in the musical ambiance.
“Wave Runner was actually really good. They had lots of good song choices,” said Gower.
“It’s a good time,” Dubecq added. “We were jamming to that Lady Gaga song, ‘Bad Romance.’”
A long line stretched from a lone food truck on the Parade Ground where students queued up for Cajun food with red beans and rice, meat pies, catfish, chicken tenders and bread pudding being offered.
“The food was good,” Dubecq said. “I got bread pudding, and they put white chocolate on top of there. It made my night.”
Despite attendees enjoying themselves, multiple students noted how a large event like Geauxchella should have been promoted more at LSU.
Psychology sophomore Simon Smith said, “It was definitely not spread around much. They could’ve advertised it more.”
Microbiology sophomore Sam Elliott also stated, “You’d think they would send out some sort of email.”
However, as the night went on, a crowd of students gathered near the stage to listen to the live bands perform.
“I’m happy with the turnout,” Joshua concluded. “It seems like students are having a good time. They’re now up at the stage rocking out so I’m happy with it.”