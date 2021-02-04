Online shopping on cheap websites has not been very rewarding lately. It takes months for the items to be delivered and ordering the correct size is complicated. Before quarantine, I occasionally took trips to the mall to take a quick break from being a college student. Now, the mall is just scary and not worth it. Thrift shops scratch that itch to leave the apartment and spend a little money on clothes.
Thrifting is a unique experience. It’s entertaining to look through cluttered racks and shelves hoping to find something really cool. Some people go thrifting to up-cycle and resell items for a low price. Personally, I go for the knicknacks and oversized t-shirts. Thrifting allows you to experiment with different styles without breaking your wallet.
Here's some of my favorite Baton Rouge thrift shops for clothes, furniture and more.
Here Today and Gone Tomorrow
Best: Furniture
This thrift shop has a huge selection of clothes, books, DVDs and household items. I find that Here Today and Gone Tomorrow has the best selection of furniture with really good prices. An employee once offered to let me go through boxes of jewelry that were not yet sorted through, so both the staff and the finds are great. Boys, if you're looking to get your mattress off your apartment floor, there are always a number of bed frames here.
Their mission is to provide year-round donations to local charities and organizations. They work with local homeless shelters by donating clothes and toiletries on a monthly basis. Through Omega Recycling, this thrift shop sends 18-wheeler loads of clothes around the world throughout the year.
Students get 50% off all clothing, shoes and jewelry on Wednesdays. For $20 every 3 months, an Angel Card will get you 50% off all clothing every day of the week.
Here Today and Gone Tomorrow is located on Burbank Dr and open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Our Hope Thrift and Donation Center
Best: Clothing
I was pleasantly surprised at how well this thrift shop is organized. They offer a wide selection of quality clothing, including great jackets. If you're looking for cheap and unique decorations for your dorm or apartment, Our Hope has nice wall art, vases and other decor. They also have plenty of books. The kind and helpful staff keep me going back. Plus, they support local veterans dealing with PTSD. and help assist autistic students at BRCC.
Our Hope is located on Goodwood Boulevard and is open Mon. through Fri. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Purple Cow
Best: Books
I appreciate their book and magazine organization the most. Their cheap, good quality books are correctly placed and sorted by genre. Their Perkins location has a decent bulk of record albums as well. They have a surprising amount of designer ties which could be helpful for students with internships. I am a lover of knickknacks but it’s sometimes gross sorting through them. The Purple Cow does a good job cleaning these items before putting them on display.
Their mission is to support struggling families through the Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge and students get 20% off all items. Purple Cow is located on Perkins Rd and open Mon. through Sat. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There's also a location on Jones Creek which is open Mon. through Sat. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Goodwill
Best: Miscellaneous
Next-door neighbor to Here Today and Gone Tomorrow, these thrift shops go hand in hand. Goodwill offers a wide selection of clothing and has a good selection of jeans. The most abundant section is men’s t-shirts. There are rows of brand-new board games, kitchen utensils and bedsheets. I've found some nice jewelry here as well.
Goodwill Industries International has a mission to provide the skills and support an individual needs to find a good job and provide for a family. Every 30 seconds of every business day, a person served by Goodwill earns a job. Goodwill is located on College Dr. and is open Mon. through Sat. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sun. from noon to 5 p.m.
Thrift stores provide for the community while keeping clothes out of landfills. You never know the treasures you may find while at these shops. Support Baton Rouge thrift shops and invite your friends to go thrifting with you.