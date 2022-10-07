The 2022-2023 Miss LSU title was granted to mass communication junior Jillian Elliott. Here’s a sneak peek into what she does to get ready to cheer on the Tigers on Saturdays at Death Valley.

Elliott’s morning routine typically involves making a latte — a vanilla or brown sugar cinnamon iced oat milk latte to be exact — to get energy for the long day ahead.

On game day mornings, Elliott throws on a fluffy robe and gets into the getting ready spirit.

Elliott starts with her makeup. She listed some of her favorite products she uses specifically for game day:

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (Sephora, $69)

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Want (Sephora, $40)

ColourPop Bare Necessities Eyeshadow palette (ColourPop, $34)

Morphe Lip Pencil (Ulta, $4-$6)

For game days so far this season, Elliot has stuck to her signature style.

“I went for my go-to neutral eye look with a bolder lipstick,” Elliott said.

Now, onto hair. Elliott keeps it simple with a curled ponytail. She dresses it up by tying a tiger print scarf into her ponytail.

While she does her hair and makeup, Elliott watches her favorite YouTuber, Freddy My Love. When Elliott and her roommate get ready to walk to the stadium for game day, they often listen to Taylor Swift, like the Reputation album.

Tiger stadium requires everyone have a clear purse to enter the game. Elliott has a clear purse by Kendra Scott she brings along with her. She packs lip gloss, extra Phi Mu stickers and a portable charger as game day essentials.

The main event for Elliot's game day preparation is, of course, her outfit. Elliot said she gets many of her outfits from Blu Spero, a boutique with a location in Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge.

For the LSU vs Southern University game, Elliott wore a set that consisted of a purple pleated tank top and matching shorts. For family weekend, Elliott wore a gold sequin mini dress as she spent the day out on the Parade Ground with her mom, dad and sister. To represent her sorority, Elliott finishes all her game day outfits off with a Phi Mu pin.

“I have a few really exciting appearance opportunities during other game days this season,” Elliott said. “For example, I’ll ride in the parade on the day of the homecoming game.”

As a Westlake, Louisiana, native, Elliott grew up an LSU fan and said the title holds a lot of meaning.

“I’m really excited to be on the field as Miss LSU,” Elliott said. “That's just such a dream come true experience. I’ve gone to LSU games and had season tickets since I was at least 5-years-old, and so, getting to be on the field as Miss LSU is just such a full circle moment.”