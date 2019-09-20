Upgrade your bike ride with glow in the dark bicycles while touring downtown Baton Rouge. Geaux Ride offers a way to get active with your friends and family for a night filled with biking, music, and touring. The hour long glow bicycle tours are a chance to get to know different parts of the city and change up your regular weekend routine.
LSU Alumni Charles Daniel began Geaux Ride in 2016 as an outlet for the community to come together. The idea came from Daniel’s own biking experience with his friends. What began as a normal ride evolved by adding lights and music to the bikes. As recognition increased and more people wanted to get involved, the friendly cycling group organically grew into the business it is today.
“I got to thinking, Baton Rouge could use something like this because there aren't enough healthy outlets for people to come out and enjoy everything our city has to offer.” Daniel said.
Besides adding the lights for the ambiance and unique flare, it also adds an element of safety. As an advocate for bicycle safety, Daniel believes that by making the bikes more noticeable it makes cyclists feel more comfortable to ride at night. Baton Rouge is also known for its bicycle friendly lanes and laws.
Geaux Ride offers bicycle tours Thursdays through Saturdays. Thursdays are the free community rides. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for only $25. This day focuses on a family friendly environment that is open to all people. The group meets at Brickyard South at 6:30 p.m. for happy hour, leading into a seven to ten mile long scenic ride. The route begins downtown and varies from a ride down Nicholson, Highland, or around the University Lake.
Friday and Saturday rides are more private style tours that are strictly focused downtown. Time slots are available for 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. with a thirty person maximum. The cost is only $30 for a unique tour experience of downtown Baton Rouge.
All bikes are beach cruiser style for a slow and entertaining ride. Each tour begins at Brickyard South with drinks before touring the city. The route takes you around the State Capitol, Veterans Memorial Park, down 3rd St., along the levee, and the pier near the USS KIDD. It’s a fun and engaging way to experience Baton Rouge nightlife on a glow in the dark bike.
All bicycle tours include a safety instruction class before the tour begins. Helmets are available upon request for extra precautionary measures. For every tour there are three to five safety instructors that ride with the groups to ensure cyclists stay in the appropriate lane and no one gets lost or left behind.
Geaux Ride specializes in all kinds of events. From church and school groups to sororities and birthdays, it is a great way to get your organization together. To rent a night out and host your private event with Geaux Ride it’s is an additional $50 one time fee to secure your slot. Geaux Ride also helps small businesses and nonprofit organizations gain exposure and raise money for their cause.
To learn more or begin booking your next event, visit GeauxRideBikes.com or Geaux Ride on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
“I wanted to create a safe space for the cycling community to get together and just ride,” Daniel said. “In today’s society it’s a great way to get people away from technology and get them to engage with one another again.”