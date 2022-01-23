Winter breaks provide just a brief glimpse of summer joys—long days with nothing to do, movie nights with friends or just binging the newest Netflix series by yourself.
Then, after one measly month, break is gone and classes start once again. After such a small taste of freedom, returning to hours-long grinds in libraries and coffee shops.
“I was excited to come back to see all my friends and to start learning, but I was sad leaving my family and dogs at home,” said accounting freshmen Abby Fayard.
“I am also trying to get back into a routine of balancing friends and school because over break it was friends and family, but now, I have to make time for school, work and classes.”
Setting alarms is a simple start to reigniting your routine. Even though waking up early is a dreadful part of school being back in session, it’s a great way to get back into a routine. Set the alarm one to two hours before your first class. The time can be used to finish homework, make a big breakfast or even catch up on your favorite TV shows. Setting alarms this early will also help students avoid showing up late to class—or missing them altogether.
Another way to start the semester strong is the classic technique of using a planner. Having a planner makes remembering the most minor details much easier. You can have your school schedule, to-do list and homework all in front of you. You can whip out your planner and write down your assignment as the professor is saying it every class.
Junior apparel design major, Mary Humphrey, said completing assignments as soon as possible instead of stressing about it later is a good way to relieve stress.
“To get back into the swing of things, I make a day by day schedule that helps me stay on track and stay motivated,” Humphrey said.
Lastly, remembering to rest is the best thing any student can do. Every college student forgets to rest because life gets to be too much. Students get into ruts where they feel as though they're being lazy if they take a break.
The opposite is true.
Taking a break and giving yourself time to breathe lets you return to whatever you need to get done with a fresh mindset. And don't forget—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seven or more hours of sleep for anyone 18 years or older.