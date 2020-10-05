Whether you want to admit it or not, I know some of you indulge in Taco Bell on late-night fast food runs or when you want Mexican food but are too tight on cash to go to a sit-down restaurant. If you took a trip through the Taco Bell drive-through lately, you probably noticed some major menu changes. Though the company has not taken away many items, it’s the choice of items that they are getting rid of that is angering loyal patrons.
According to Taco Bell’s website, the recent menu changes were made to make room for new items and to help service move faster as most locations are operating as drive-through only. Beloved items that you can no longer order include the Quesarito, Mexican Pizza and the Seven-Layer Burrito. In addition to taking away these classics, Taco Bell will no longer offer shredded chicken as a protein or potatoes as a side unless it’s during breakfast hours. Another minor change is the absence of pico de gallo on the menu in favor of offering fresh diced tomatoes instead.
Taco Bell knows that fast food fans may be a little upset with the takeaway of these items, but they encourage you to download their mobile app to customize other items to get a similar experience. Although the Quesarito is gone from the menu at the drive-thru, Taco Bell says you can still order it from the app ahead of time for pickup. The company also said that it’s possible to customize a burrito on the app that can be similar to ordering the Seven-Layer Burrito.
This compromise is not enough for some customers whose order consists of these former menu items. LSU senior and pre-human sciences and education major Andi Anders said that the compromise of ordering off the app is not enough. Anders shared that she used to frequent the fast-food chain with her boyfriend, but they were let down when they found out that their usual order no longer had a spot on the menu board.
“They took away my personal favorite, the Quesarito,” Anders said. “I know you can still order it in the app, but I think that’s pointless. If they’re still offering it in the app, then people should be able to order it at the drive-thru, too. Basically, everything my boyfriend and I liked is no longer on the menu, so we don’t go as often as we used to.”
Even though some fans may be outraged with these changes, it seems like Taco Bell is still drumming up business. On Saturday night, my roommates and I went out on a fast-food run sometime past midnight. When we found out Sonic had a wait just to order, we decided to go to Taco Bell instead. Even at the late hour, the drive-thru had cars pouring onto Burbank Drive. Menu changes or not, this establishment is still popular at least for the college community.
Change can be good. Taco Bell makes it clear that the items taken away will be replaced with new combos and ideas. The company says that although some favorites may be gone, they are always coming up with new ideas in the kitchen. Some things to look forward to this year are a Chicken Chipotle Melt, Dragon Fruit Freeze and Quesalupa which is still in its testing stages.