After being pushed back two months due to uncertainties pertaining to the coronavirus, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards has been generating a lot of buzz with potential nominees waiting to be announced on Feb. 3.

The live ceremony is set to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton on NBC. Unlike previous years, this year’s movie-season had its fair share of difficulties considering the pandemic caused challenges for initial release dates, resulting in new films being available on streaming services. This year’s Golden Globes, which is to be aired on Feb. 28, is coming two months later than it would normally air and is even taking over the date that the Oscars originally claimed.

Nonetheless, people have been talking about their ideas for the potential nominees that could be announced. Here are a list of some strong contenders for both television and film:

TELEVISION (Drama and Comedy or Musical)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) -- Drama

This intense, chess-oriented series is a fan favorite to win Best TV Movie/Limited Series as well as Best Actress in a TV Drama, which would be Anya Taylor-Joy’s first Golden Globe nomination.

“Schitt’s Creek” Season 6 (Pop TV) -- Comedy or Musical

The Canadian satire series took over the Emmys this past season winning five categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy), Lead Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), and Supporting Actor (Daniel Levy).

“The Crown” Season 4 (Netflix) -- Drama

The Royals continue to reign following the release of the highly anticipated fourth season. The series is predicted to be nominated for Best TV Series (Drama), Best Actress in a TV Drama (Olivia Colman), and Best Actor in a TV Drama (Josh O’Connor).

“Ted Lasso” Season 1 (Apple TV Plus) -- Comedy or Musical

The new comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis, who plays an inexperienced American college football coach, has stirred up a lot of attention for being a contender to win Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical) and Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical (Jason Sudeikis).

Other Contenders:

“Killing Eve” (BBC America) -- Drama

“The Great” Season 1 (Hulu) -- Comedy or Musical

“The Flight Attendant” Season 1 (HBO Max) -- Comedy or Musical

“Ozark” Season 3 (Netflix) -- Drama

“Dead to Me” Season 2 (Netflix) -- Comedy or Musical

“Ramy” Season 2 (Hulu) -- Comedy or Musical

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 (Disney+) -- Drama

“Ratched” Season 1 (Netflix) -- Drama

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Insecure” Season 4 (HBO) -- Comedy or Musical

"Better Call Saul" Season 5 (AMC) -- Drama

"Mrs. America" (FX on Hulu)

“The Boys” Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video) -- Comedy or Musical

“Bridgerton” Season 1 (Netflix) -- Drama

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“Perry Mason” Season 1 (HBO) -- Drama

“Lovecraft Country” Season 1 (HBO) -- Drama

"What We Do In the Shadows" Season 2 (FX) -- Comedy or Musical

MOVIES (Drama and Comedy or Musical)

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Drama

This heart-wrenching tearjerker about a woman whose ailing father refuses her care is predicted to be nominated for Best Drama Feature, Best Actor in a Drama (Anthony Hopkins), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Olivia Colman).

“On the Rocks” (A24/Apple Tv Plus) -- Comedy or Musical

Critics have raved about this movie and the hilarious father-daughter duo played by Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, who are potential nominees for both Best Actor and Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, as well as the film being a potential winner for Best Comedy or Musical Feature.

“One Night In Miami” (Amazon Studios) -- Drama

The acting performances in this drama centered around four historical Civil Rights activists - Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Muhammed Ali, and Jim Brown, have received a lot of attention from critics. The film is also a hopeful nominee for Best Drama Feature.

“The Prom” (Netflix) -- Comedy or Musical

This all-star cast stirred up mixed reviews from critics and viewers, however, is still a strong contender for Best Comedy or Musical, as well as Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical (Meryl Streep) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Musical (Nicole Kidman).

Other Contenders:

“Mank” (Netflix) -- Drama

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures) -- Comedy or Musical

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) -- Drama

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios) -- Comedy or Musical

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) -- Drama

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon) -- Comedy or Musical

"Emma." (Focus Features) -- Comedy or Musical

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) -- Drama

"The White Tiger" (Netflix) -- Drama

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) -- Drama

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) -- Drama

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) -- Drama

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu) -- Drama

"An American Pickle" (HBO Max) -- Comedy or Musical

"The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix) -- Comedy or Musical

"Hamilton" (Disney Plus) -- Comedy or Musical

"The Little Things" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) -- Drama

"Wild Mountain Thyme" (Bleecker Street) -- Comedy or Musical

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards is airing Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. CST on NBC.