Awards season is off to a strong start with the Golden Globes featuring fashion, jokes and well-deserved wins.

While the Oscars are considered to be the Super Bowl of the film industry, the Golden Globes are just as important to film and television. A Golden Globes nomination usually means the Oscar or Academy Award nomination is inevitable. So it's basically like making it to the playoffs.

In 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was called out for lack of representation and as a result the 79th Annual Golden Globes didn’t air – that was a major first.

When it was announced that the award show would be televised once again in 2023, lovers of television, film and fashion were pleased but also skeptical.

The Golden Globes Ceremony is known for showcasing some of the industry's finest comedians as hosts. Ricky Gervais was a longtime host, and Gervais’ jokes were never subtle.

He never feared what the stakes may be when it came to his risqué commentary. He left his audience stunned & wildly entertained. He is daring to say the least.

Speaking of daring (and hands down hilarious) people, the comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are no strangers to the Golden Globes stage. There’s no doubt these ladies of comedy are loved by their peers and viewers around the world anytime they co-hosted for four years.

So when news broke that the awards broadcast hiatus was over, the question at hand was simply, who will host?

With a tarnished reputation, the Globes expectations were higher than ever. In response to the lack of representation call out, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association added six new black board members, a diversity & inclusion officer and a five year partnership with the NAACP.

It also added a black host. Jerrod Charmichael, actor, comedian and producer, hosted the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards and held nothing back from start to finish as he joked about why he was hired.

Charmichael’s socially conscious and controversial opening monologue landed with some and noticeably bombed with others.

The appalled faces of well known Hollywood figures said it all and I’m sure many viewing from home were flushed with shock. It was awkward.

The award show premiered Jan. 10, 2023 live on NBC. If you missed Charmichael’s jaw dropping comments from the night, not to fear, you can stream this year’s Globes on Peacock.

Charmichael wasn’t the only one who delivered. His commentary opened the door for passion and expression. Various winners and presenters of the night felt empowered by their host to speak candidly.

The acceptance speeches were equal parts cheeky, tear jerking and strategic. Some of the audience members were obviously uncomfortable while others welcomed the night’s bold commentary & criticism of Hollywood’s lack of diversity.

One moment of the night that surprised many occurred when the exit music began to play during Michelle Yeoh’s acceptance speech. She replied, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? And I’m serious.”

The Golden Globe Award for best actress isn't the only thing she won, she won over the seemingly bored audience.

Sticking to the women who shined theme, the audience was beyond tickled when Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson acknowledged Brad Pitt’s existence as he sat front and center.

Jennifer Coolidge shared how her stint on White Lotus has led to her new found popularity amongst her neighbors finally getting her hellos and even dinner invites finally. She is equal parts relatable and hilarious. Each celebrity added their own comedic flare to the night.

Director Mike White explained why his original acceptance speech plans went south saying, “I was going to give this speech in Italian, but I’m too drunk ‘cause there was no food. When we got there, they were like the food is over, get a drink!”

And if that was not funny enough, Eddie Murphy left upcoming actors with some words of wisdom.

“There’s a blueprint and I followed it my whole career," Murphy said. "It’s very simple. It’s three things, you just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

The award ceremony was a sneak peak of what Hollywood is becoming: bolder and cooler than ever.

The Globes were not all jokes and acceptance speeches. The night also had its fair share of glitz and glam. Celebrities such as Angela Bassett, Jenny Slate, Hannah Einbinder and Margot Robbie – just to name a few – brought exciting fashion to the eventful night.

Checkout some of the best looks of the night here:

The 80th Golden Globes will forever be known as one of the most entertaining awards show kick offs in history.