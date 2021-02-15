The nominees for the Golden Globes were finally announced Feb. 3, and now people are getting excited to see which movies and shows will duke it out this season. The ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. CST on NBC.
In the motion picture drama category, “Mank,” “The Father,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Nomadland,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” will go head-to-head for the big win. In the comedy and musical motion picture category, “Palm Springs,” “Prom,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and “Hamilton” are the main contenders.
For television, “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Ozark,” and “Ratched” are the nominees for the drama category. “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “Ted Lasso” are the top contenders for the musical and comedy category.
This year is especially monumental in the director’s category as female directors dominated the category. The female nominees include Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), and the male nominees include David Fincher (“Mank”) and Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).
Another special part of this year’s ceremony is the fact that Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey will be hosting the event, which they previously hosted for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015.
Here are the nominees for some of the other big categories. You can view the full list of nominees here.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)
Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
Kate Hudson (“Music”)
Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)
“The Undoing” (HBO)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)
“Palm Springs” (Neon)
“Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
“The Prom” (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)