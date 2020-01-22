A new year means new restaurants, and, luckily for Baton Rouge, Good Bird came to town.
As you can guess, Good Bird serves fresh rotisserie chicken. This new fast-casual spot was brought to us from New Orleans and is a great place for a quick bite. Good Bird provides for the Tulane community in New Orleans, and they took a chance to see if LSU would enjoy it too.
Chef Leo Sloan started Good Bird in 2016 with the goal of pleasing customers by providing them with local and fresh ingredients. “With the rotisserie right there, the customers can see what they are eating and can know it’s fresh,” Sloan said.
Having chicken as the main protein at Good Bird allows him to be able to cook everything fresh and to order. Sloan enjoys creating new dishes that are fun, yet still classic that revolve around the chicken.
Being able to have returning customers that enjoy the food as much as Sloan loves making it is important to him.
Located right off campus at 144 W, Chimes Street, students and faculty can walk right on over to Good Bird to enjoy dishes that range from breakfast, smoothies, bowls, salads and, of course, sandwiches. And, yes, there are vegetarian options.
A personal favorite from Good Bird is the “Larry Bird.” You can’t go wrong with rotisserie chicken, bacon, avo mash, romaine, tomato and aioli on ciabatta bread. The simplicity of the chicken is dressed up with the avocado spread and a yummy aioli, making this dish perfect for a quick lunch that is not too heavy.
The “Egg Sandwich” is next on my list to try. With two eggs, swiss, arugula, garlic aioli, hashbrowns, bacon or turkey sausage and tomato jam, this just sounds like an “I’m going to treat myself today” kind of breakfast.
Besides providing great meals, Good Bird also takes pride in using clean, local ingredients. Their bread is from a bakery in New Orleans, and the chicken is from a farm that raises free-range birds that are free of hormones and antibiotics. Sloan’s hope is to try to find more local resources to provide for the city of Baton Rouge.
With an intention to provide for the LSU community, Sloan picked the perfect location and has a menu that can please all. So next time you’re near campus and want to eat a healthy quick option, stop by Good Bird, and you won’t be disappointed.