Greta Gerwig brings new life to the classic Mattel doll as the Barbie dreamhouse is finally brought to life on the big screen.

The "perfect" doll that has been an icon to kids growing up finds news obstacles in the real world that bring questions to the always high-spirited doll. The setup of "Barbie" from Margot Robbie coming dressed as the first Barbie to be released to Helen Mirren narrating brings excitement for what's to come.

Gerwig brings Barbie Land to life in a way that just feels so magical. From set designs of the Barbie dream houses to costumes of some of past dolls, the world that many children imagined as kids felt brought to real life giving nostalgia to the dolls we all know and love.

The attention to detail that is brought to the whole movie is immaculate. Seeing how Margot Robbie walks out of her heels, with her heels off the ground, just like the dolls gives her the classic Barbie look. Gerwig digs into every inner child's mind coming up with the set design of Barbieland. The oversized hairbrush, stickers to mimic food in the fridge and how Barbie floats into her car because when we play with dolls we just move them wherever so she never walks to her car. It all made me feel like a kid again.

Also, a nod to how they decided to roll the credits with all the actors in Barbie Land credited as Barbie or Ken with "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj featuring Ice Spice and Aqua playing.

Robbie was a perfect casting of the stereotypical Barbie. Robbie stuns as a real life doll from her beautifully, always puts together blonde locks and outfit to match any occasion.

With every Barbie there is Ken and Ryan Gosling brought all the “ken-ergy” to the big screen. Gosling puts out all the stops with choreographed dance and singing numbers. Gosling proved to be worthy of bringing Ken to life in the most electric way possible.

An already star-studded lineup of actors and artists bring life to Barbieland, but America Ferrera was truly a standout and may or may not have made me a little emotional in the theater.

The powerful statement on the double standards that women are faced with everyday can speak to all women of different ages. It was something that many women can say they have experienced once in their life and seeing this new world come to Barbie hit deeper than I could have imagined.

Ferrera’s character says “we mothers stand still so our daughters can look back to see how far they’ve come” and the immense emotion that took over hearing her speak left me speechless. She speaks so much truth that many women are afraid to say and finds words for generations to relate and feel connected to.

Barbie’s navigation in the real world quickly turns to gray as the reality of how women are not in control when it comes to business workers, construction, and government seats. Gerwig brings a powerful feminist forward message throughout the movie. A reflective narrative that speaks to women of all ages done beautifully in a way that I think most audiences did not expect.

This movie is such a powerful statement for women to experience. It’s such a reflection on what they face in the world. When Barbie and Ken reach the real world she is immediately met with states and demeaning comments. Men in the real world seeing her as just an object when she had gone her whole life thinking that they are powerful figures. It really showed how hard life is for women.

Gerwig truly made a one of a kind movie with "Barbie." The direction she decided to take in the story of Barbie and bringing the world that she has known to the real world problems was eye opening in the most heart-breaking, yet thought provoking way possible.

"Barbie" is not only going to go down as one of the biggest openings for a movie directed by a female, but as one of the biggest movies of the year. The bigger meaning of "Barbie" makes it all the more needed to be talked about and the genius mind that Gerwig put into this movie puts a totally new perspective on Barbie.

Rank: 10/10