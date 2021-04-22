“Jeopardy!” has wrapped up the odds and ends of its guest host list to finish out Season 37.

Get ready for the clues in “Guest Host Potpourri.”

With a specialty guest host added earlier this month, we’re going to shake things up a little and start off the category with the extra “J!6” clue.

To the “Tournament of Champions” and beyond. With electric contestant appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019, it hasn’t been lightyears since this big winning “Jeopardy!” star graced the stage.

If you were quick on the buzzer and guessed, “Who is Buzzy Cohen?” you got it.

After winning nine games in 2016, Cohen returned the following year to win the “Tournament of Champions.” The fan-favorite appeared again as a team captain in the 2019 “All-Star Games.” 2021 will bring “Mr. Personality” back to the “Jeopardy!” stage, but this time, he’ll be standing behind a different podium: the host lectern. Cohen will host this year’s "Tournament of Champions," airing May 17-28.

Even though he will no longer be eligible to compete as a contestant after guest hosting, Cohen is excited for the opportunity, posting to both his Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the announcement.

Now, onto the five clues on the board.

Nowadays he says, “Good Morning America,” but in the ‘90s, he unofficially said good night to “Friends,” Monica, Rachel and Phoebe when they were accidentally delivered his pizza during their sleepover in “The One With…”

If you rang in and answered, “Who is George Stephanopoulos?” you got it.

With experience in politics, public relations and news anchoring, Stephanopoulos can now officially add gameshow host to his media resume. But he’s not the only member of the “Good Morning America” team to get a turn.

This former Southeastern Louisiana University basketball star scored a job as an ESPN sportscaster before she earned her current position as the “Rock’n” “Good Morning America” co-anchor.

If you responded, “Who is Robin Roberts?” you’re correct.

Onto the next clue.

This “Jeopardy!” guest host can go anywhere with friends to know. Nearly 250,000 people signed a petition to get this “Reading Rainbow” host a turn at the lectern.

No time to take a look in a book. You’d have to be quick on the buzzer to answer, “Who is LeVar Burton?”

It only makes sense that the PBS host who read books to you as a child will read trivia to you as an adult. Burton has also held roles in the “Star Trek” franchise and the miniseries “Roots.”

The “Squawk on the Street” is this Consumer News and Business Channel journalist will be stepping in as a “Jeopardy!” guest host this summer.

The answer is “Who is David Faber?”

The award-winning journalist is no stranger to the “Jeopardy!” stage. Faber won his match as a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in the 2012 “Power Players Week.” Keeping with the theme, Faber tweeted out his own “’Jeopardy!’ clue” to announce his gig, saying that although he may not be the most well-known guest host, he promises not to disappoint “Jeopardy!” fans.

Let’s finish off the category with the last clue.

From the NFL to the MLB to “Jeopardy!” This play-by-play Fox sports announcer will be taking the gameshow clue-by-clue.

The correct response is “Who is Joe Buck?”

Currently, Anderson Cooper is guest hosting the gameshow. The “60 Minutes” correspondent posted to his Instagram that although he rarely gets nervous, he was the first time he stood behind Alex Trebek’s podium. He closed out his comment with: “I hope I do ok.”

Cooper will continue manning the podium until April 30, when “Jeopardy!” will match a donation of the cumulative amount of contestant winnings during Cooper’s two-week tenure to his charity of choice, the Hôpital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti.

Bill Whitaker will take over from there, with his two-week stint running May 3-14.

The lineup then goes Cohen, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, with each completing a two-week turn.

After Gupta’s final appearance on July 9, Stephanopoulos, Roberts, Burton and Faber will each host for one week. Buck will take the final week, closing out guest host appearances on August 13.

Previously aired guest hosts included Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Aaron Rodgers.

To date, “Jeopardy!” has donated over $735,000 to the guest hosts’ charitable organizations.

The largest single amount so far came during Dr. Oz’s two-week series, with nearly $270,000 donated to Health Corps. Couric and Rodger’s respective charities of choice, Stand Up To Cancer and the North Valley Community Foundation, each received sizable donations in the $230,000 range.

Richards, the gameshow’s executive producer told USA Today the announcement of a permanent host will likely come near the end of the “Jeopardy!” season in the summer.

Be sure to stay tuned for that upcoming “Final Jeopardy!” round.