This Monday is MLK Day and even though we don’t have class there are still events happening to celebrate. There’s going to be even more events throughout the week in honor of the holiday.
Here’s a guide that tells you everything that’s happening for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration from where to go to what to do.
Day Of Service
Monday is the day of service in the Student Union Ballroom from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with members of the community participating as well as students and staff members.
Commemorative Keynote
This year’s keynote speaker is Yusef Salaam who was a member of the “Central Park Five.” The event is Tuesday, January 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theater.
Performing Arts Night
Students will be performing in the Performing Arts Night on Wednesday, January 22 in the Student Union Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is from 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Unity Reception
Continuing the tradition, the MLK Celebration will be Thursday, January 23 from 5 – 7 p.m. It will be at The Club at Union Square on campus and people interested in getting an invitation can call the office of Multicultural Affairs.
MLK Food Drive
The MLK Food Drive is an event happening all month with various drop off locations. Non-perishables along with other items will be accepted. You can drop off items every day at the student union from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. You can also drop off items at the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the African American Cultural Center weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information on the holiday and events check out https://www.lsu.edu/diversity/oma/events/mlk-celebration-1.php