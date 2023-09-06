Gameday graphic full

LSU students are anticipating exhilarating tailgating & game nights in tiger stadium this football season. 

Every year incoming freshman and upperclassmen alike look forward to experiencing all that college has to offer including newly gained freedom, Greek life and perfecting social calendars. But nothing compares to the first time you enter Tiger Stadium.

“The first time I walked into Tiger Stadium I felt nothing but excitement! I have always dreamed about the game day spirit in Tiger Stadium and it is exactly what I imagined and hoped it would be,” said Camille Lafferty, LSU junior. 

What you wear on game day is a big deal. I’ll never forget my freshmen year when a few girls from my dorm were obsessing over their ensembles for the first Saturday in Death Valley. I was shocked to see the items in their various online shopping carts. I expected to see t-shirts and shorts but nope it was goodbye t-shirts and hello dresses, two-piece sets, sequins and boots.

Game days are more like SEC school fashion shows. 

I asked LSU sophomore Oscar Garcia if he puts thought into game day fits or just goes with the flow and here’s what he had to say, “Oh yes, game day fits are absolutely maximum effort and thought. My friends have been looking for and planning our football season fits since this summer. I’ve completely pre-planned all my outfits and fully intend on stepping out every game. It’s drip or drown during football season at LSU,” Garcia said. 

Here are eight ready-to-wear game day looks for this upcoming football season.

 

Style Guide One 

style guide 1

Outfit Details 

Top: H&M

Skort: Kohls 

Sunglasses: Amazon 

Boots: Dolls Kill

Purse: Amazon 

Jersey Crop Top: Hype & Vice 

Tennis Skirt: Amazon 

Purse: Avara

Sunglasses: Amazon 

Shoes: Platform Converse 

 

Style Guide Two 

style guide 2

Outfit Details

Crop Top: Artist Shot 

Maxi Skirt: Target 

Shoes: Steve Madden 

Sunglasses: Steve Madden 

Purse: Amazon 

Sunscreen: Supergoop 

Game Day Pins: B-Unlimited 

Hype & Vice: Halter Top

Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Sunglasses: Amazon 

Shoes: Stan Smiths 

 

Style Guide Three

style guide 3

Outfit Details 

Dress: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Converse: High-Top Converse 

Sunglasses: Amazon 

Purse: Amazon 

Overall Dress: Zara 

Crop Top: Hype & Vice 

Baseball Cap: Amazon 

Birkenstock: Amazon 

 

Style Guide Four

style guide 4

Outfit Details 

Jersey: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Shoes: Nike Air Force 1

Sunglasses: Urban Outfitters

T-Shirt: H&M

Windbreaker: Tags Weekly 

Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch 

Hat: Fanatics 

Shoes: Converse 

Load comments