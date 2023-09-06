LSU students are anticipating exhilarating tailgating & game nights in tiger stadium this football season.
Every year incoming freshman and upperclassmen alike look forward to experiencing all that college has to offer including newly gained freedom, Greek life and perfecting social calendars. But nothing compares to the first time you enter Tiger Stadium.
“The first time I walked into Tiger Stadium I felt nothing but excitement! I have always dreamed about the game day spirit in Tiger Stadium and it is exactly what I imagined and hoped it would be,” said Camille Lafferty, LSU junior.
What you wear on game day is a big deal. I’ll never forget my freshmen year when a few girls from my dorm were obsessing over their ensembles for the first Saturday in Death Valley. I was shocked to see the items in their various online shopping carts. I expected to see t-shirts and shorts but nope it was goodbye t-shirts and hello dresses, two-piece sets, sequins and boots.
Game days are more like SEC school fashion shows.
I asked LSU sophomore Oscar Garcia if he puts thought into game day fits or just goes with the flow and here’s what he had to say, “Oh yes, game day fits are absolutely maximum effort and thought. My friends have been looking for and planning our football season fits since this summer. I’ve completely pre-planned all my outfits and fully intend on stepping out every game. It’s drip or drown during football season at LSU,” Garcia said.
Here are eight ready-to-wear game day looks for this upcoming football season.
Style Guide One
Outfit Details
Top: H&M
Skort: Kohls
Sunglasses: Amazon
Boots: Dolls Kill
Purse: Amazon
Jersey Crop Top: Hype & Vice
Tennis Skirt: Amazon
Purse: Avara
Sunglasses: Amazon
Shoes: Platform Converse
Style Guide Two
Outfit Details
Crop Top: Artist Shot
Maxi Skirt: Target
Shoes: Steve Madden
Sunglasses: Steve Madden
Purse: Amazon
Sunscreen: Supergoop
Game Day Pins: B-Unlimited
Hype & Vice: Halter Top
Shorts: Abercrombie & Fitch
Sunglasses: Amazon
Shoes: Stan Smiths
Style Guide Three
Outfit Details
Dress: Abercrombie & Fitch
Converse: High-Top Converse
Sunglasses: Amazon
Purse: Amazon
Overall Dress: Zara
Crop Top: Hype & Vice
Baseball Cap: Amazon
Birkenstock: Amazon
Style Guide Four
Outfit Details
Jersey: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch
Shoes: Nike Air Force 1
Sunglasses: Urban Outfitters
T-Shirt: H&M
Windbreaker: Tags Weekly
Jeans: Abercrombie & Fitch
Hat: Fanatics
Shoes: Converse