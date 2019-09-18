You might’ve seen the white font displaying the words “The wait is over” above the red H&M logo as you strut down the Mall of Louisiana shopping for game day outfits and comfortable shoes to wear to class. Well, the wait is finally over.
The brand new H&M store in Baton Rouge will open its contemporary doors filled with trendy clothes at college student friendly prices at noon on Sept. 19. The Swedish multinational retailer announced its much-requested and long-awaited arrival to the Red Stick in December of 2018.
Be one of the first 500 customers in line and you can score a Fashion Pass between $10 and $300.
If you can’t get there because you have class – and school is cool – shoppers after the first 500 will receive a $10 pass. According to WAFB, customers who recycle old clothes on opening day can enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250.