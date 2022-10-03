Fall is here and so are all the fun activities that go along with it. Whether you like to dress in cute outfits and take pictures at pumpkin patches or run screaming through the dark hallways of haunted houses, October is the month for you. Here are some Louisiana attractions you can visit this Halloween.
Corn Maze at Burden
For all the tigers with little cubs, the LSU AgCenter is hosting a family-friendly corn maze on Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Two-hour time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. On Oct. 29, there is a special night maze from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to the corn maze, there will also be local vendors, a pumpkin patch and hayrides. Tickets are only available online at Corn Maze at Burden (ticketspice.com) for $15 per person. The Corn Maze at Burden is located at 4560 Essen Lane.
Jefferson United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Another family-friendly event this season is the Jefferson United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch, located at 10328 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. This pumpkin patch opens on Oct. 6 and will last throughout the month. It will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. No need to sign up ahead of time, unless you would like to volunteer at 2022 JUMC Pumpkin Patch — Signup Sheet | SignUp.com.
Pop-up Pink Pumpkin Patch at Baton Rouge General
This pumpkin patch helps raise awareness for breast cancer. There are two locations at the Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus, 3600 Florida Blvd. and the Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave. Dates have not yet been released since it is a pop-up event, so be on the lookout during the month of October. Once the pink pumpkins pop-up on the Baton Rouge General lawns, feel free to stop by, snap some selfies and bring a pumpkin home.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch includes loads of fun farm activities and plenty of photo opportunities. Pick your own pumpkin, wander through the corn and hay mazes and explore all the family-friendly events offered. Admission is $9 per person. Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch is located at 11215 Lee's Lane in Hammond.
The 13th Gate Haunted House
This Halloween, prepare to be scared. The 13th Gate Haunted House contains 13 truly terrifying realms where the lines between real life and horror are blurred. The 13th Gate has been recognized several times as one of the top haunted houses in the country. Fans of frights can buy tickets online at The 13th Gate Haunted House - 2022 (fearticket.com) starting at $35. The 13th Gate is located at 832 St. Philip St. and is open from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on select nights and every weekend in October.
Carnevil Haunted Midway
Across the street from The 13th Gate, the Carnevil Haunted Midway has free concerts, nightly entertainment and haunted games. With actors roaming the streets in freaky costumes, prepare to be scared. This event is free and open during the month of October. Check The 13th Gate website for details on specific dates.
RISE Haunted House
About 45-minutes from Baton Rouge, lies another frightening attraction, the RISE Haunted House, located in Tickfaw at 10342, Hwy 442. RISE offers three separate haunting experiences: a traditional haunted house, a haunted hayride and the Risewell Asylum, an immersive and interactive experience where visitors may be touched. RISE is open every weekend in October. Tickets may be purchased here.
The Mortuary
The Mortuary was built in 1872 and once served as an actual funeral home and crematorium for the city of New Orleans. It was converted into a haunted house in 2007. The Mortuary is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a new haunted house theme, “The House That Fear Built." The Mortuary is located at 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. Ticket pricing and times can be viewed here.