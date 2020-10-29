Stars: 5/5
"Greatest of all time" has become a watered-down term. Nowadays anyone and everyone is a G.O.A.T. While the term brings about much argument, there is one man who was undoubtedly the greatest at his craft. That man is M.J. Though he has countless accomplishments, Michael Jackson is revered for delivering the greatest Halloween season music video, one that will never get old.
Jackson released the song “Thriller” early in 1984, but the music video premiered on MTV on Dec. 2, 1983. The music video was immediately considered to be the greatest video of all time, which is hard to argue against even today. John Landis, who is also known for “Coming to America,” directed this spooky 13-minute experience.
At the beginning, it is a story within a story. Michael Jackson in the movie theater watches himself star in a horror movie. In the movie, Jackson turns into a werewolf frightening his love interest. Back in the theater, Jackson’s love interest is too scared and flees the theater and he goes after her.
Tah-tah tah. The snare rattles three times before the synth and cymbal begin their hypnotizing repetition.
“It’s close to midnight, and something evils lurking in the dark,” Jackson sings, carrying on the mood from the movie while also foreshadowing future events.
They carry on down a dark path as Jackson continues to sing spooky lines to his girlfriend. He snaps, claps and prances all around her. Before you know it, she too is dancing because, how can you not? Sound effects matching the lyrics start popping up. Jackson’s motives are revealed as he informs his girl that she needs him to protect her from the frights in the night. The music gets closer and closer to the climax teasing the chorus and each time you scoot closer to the edge of your seat.
As Jackson and his date pass the graveyard, their reality becomes a horror movie. The narrator warns of the impending evil in the night while monsters start to rise all over.
“And though you fight to stay alive, your body starts to shiver. For no mere mortal can resist, the evil of the thriller,” the narrator finishes as the focus shifts back to Jackson and his date. They are surrounded by horrifying creatures with nowhere to turn. The music stops suddenly. Grunts come from the ghouls as they creep closer. Finally, Jackson follows the movie’s prophecy and he is transformed into a zombie in the split second that he is out of frame.
At long last the fun begins eight minutes and 33 seconds into the video. Every monster takes part in the most memorable synchronized choreography to date. Michael Jackson built his legacy on fancy footwork, and this video is no different. Hand on the belt buckle, hip thrusts, overhead clap with a shimmy and then the infamous “Thriller” dance, all carried out to perfection. Fingers in a claw-like formation with your hands out in front of you, rocking side to side. Anyone not dancing when this song is playing may actually be a monster.
Three minutes and twenty seconds have passed since Jackson last sang. No longer a zombie, he whips back around to face the camera as you are finally rewarded with the magical words, “cause this is Thriller, Thriller night.”
Just because the singing is back does not mean the unreal moves are gone. He spins like a top and balances on his toes like a ballerina as he continues to chant. There are scenes in which just his legs are shown to emphasize Jackson’s skills.
After one final “Thriller” dance, the story and scares continue. Jackson and his goons from the grave follow the woman into a house. Just as they’re about to dismantle her, Jackson wakes her. As he escorts her home, he looks back into the camera and his eyes turn ghastly in the final frame. The fright-filled fun has come to an end, but the beat will live in the back of your head for a good while.
The fifth star is dedicated to Jackson’s bright red leather jacket fitted with zippers. Sold for $1.8 million, the jacket is just another one of the standout clothing articles in his vast collection.