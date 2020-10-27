Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **ZETA EXPECTED TO BRING HURRICANE CONDITIONS AND STORM SURGE TO A PORTION OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST TOMORROW** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, LIVINGSTON, ST. JAMES, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER TERREBONNE - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, ST. HELENA, WALTHALL, AND WASHINGTON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 500 MILES SOUTH OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 540 MILES SOUTH OF GULFPORT MS - 22.7N 90.3W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 310 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ZETA WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE NORTHWESTWARD THIS EVENING. IT WILL THEN EVENTUALLY TURN NORTHWARD, HEADING TOWARDS THE CENTRAL GULF COAST REGION WEDNESDAY. LANDFALL IS LIKELY TO OCCUR DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON HOURS WEDNESDAY. IMPACTS COULD BE FELT ACROSS THE COAST AS EARLY AS WEDNESDAY MORNING, WITH CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DETERIORATE THROUGHOUT THE DAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS THE MISSISSIPPI COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, WITH SEVERAL WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - LARGE SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREAS FROM THE SOUTHWEST OF LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN ACROSS THE NORTHSHORE AND INTO COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. ELSEWHERE, PROTECT WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREAS GENERALLY EAST OF A LINE FROM THE MOUTH OF THE ATCHAFALAYA RIVER TO LAKE MAUREPAS TO TYLERTOWN. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. ELSEWHERE, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. CONDITIONS WILL BE DETERIORATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY TOMORROW. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.