Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **CATEGORY 2 HURRICANE ZETA APPROACHING THE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, LIVINGSTON, PEARL RIVER, ST. JAMES, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER TERREBONNE, AND WASHINGTON - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PIKE, ST. HELENA, AND WALTHALL * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 150 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 210 MILES SOUTHWEST OF GULFPORT MS - 27.9N 91.1W - STORM INTENSITY 100 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 20 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE ZETA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA COAST LATER THIS AFTERNOON AS ZETA ACCELERATES NORTHEASTWARD. CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE AS THE STORM MOVES ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA THIS AFTERNOON AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI THIS EVENING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM LIFE- THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE EXPECTED TO UNFOLD ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, AND WILL UNFOLD ALONG COASTAL MISSISSIPPI OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, WITH SEVERAL WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - LARGE SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE ALSO NOW UNFOLDING ALONG THE TIDAL LAKES. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO UNFOLD ACROSS EASTERNMOST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST DANGEROUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO UNFOLD ACROSS EAST-CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING ADDITIONAL LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY- POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. DO NOT VENTURE OUTSIDE WHILE IN THE EYE OF A HURRICANE AS ANY IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY. ONCE THE EYE PASSES, CONDITIONS WILL BECOME LIFE THREATENING AS WINDS IMMEDIATELY RETURN TO DANGEROUS SPEEDS, SO REMAIN SAFELY SHELTERED FROM THE STORM. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. PROTECT YOUR HEAD AND BODY. IF AN EXTREME WIND WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. TAKE THE SAME LIFE-SAVING ACTIONS AS IF IT WERE A VIOLENT TORNADO. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 5 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.