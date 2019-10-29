When discussing must see Halloween films, it's a crime not to mention the iconic thriller "Carrie."
Of course, I’m referring to the original 1976 film that was the adaptation of the Stephen King novel. I don’t even want to get into the 2013 movie, let’s just stick to discussing the tragedy of the character and not the tragedy of trying to remake a classic.
The original has a star-studded cast featuring scream queen Sissy Spacek who owns the role of Carrie White and John Travolta who plays trashy Billy Nolan. William Katt plays the dreamy Tommy Ross, Amy Irving plays sweet Sue Snell and Piper Laurie plays Carrie’s crazy mother Margaret White.
Carrie White is known as Creepy Carrie in her school and neighborhood. She’s constantly picked on by students and even teachers for being different. Due to her mother’s need to push her beliefs on Carrie, she never was able to feel like a real teenager.
Margaret didn’t want her to become a woman because women sin, which she felt she had done when she had Carrie. Constantly pushing her regret and blame to her daughter, Carrie would get locked in a dark room and forced to pray for forgiveness for things she didn’t even know she was doing wrong.
Carrie’s gym teacher, Miss Desjardin (Betty Buckley) was one of the only people who was nice to her. After mean girl Chris Hargensen (Nancy Allen) bullied Carrie, Miss Desjardin punished them with a week’s worth of detention and if they missed, they would not be allowed to go to their senior prom, the event of the year.
Tommy had also been nice to Carrie, as well as Sue, who tried to get Chris to leave Carrie alone. Sue then gets the idea of having Tommy go to the prom with Carrie instead of herself. Tommy, Margaret and Miss Desjardin all originally saw this as a bad idea, and boy were they right.
Finally ignoring all the signs and using her newfound telekinesis powers to take control of her life, Carrie says yes to going to the prom with Tommy. Chris is not happy about this and decides to get pay back by getting Billy to help her pour pig blood on Carrie at the prom when she falsely wins prom queen.
This has to be one of the most iconic scenes in film history. You will never forget seeing it for the first time and imaging how poor Carrie felt as her first time feeling like a real teenager is ruined as she sees everyone laugh at her.
It’s hard to even imagine someone would have as much hatred for someone as Chris did for Carrie, to go out of her way to do something like that to someone else.
Carrie gets back at everyone by burning down the prom to the ground and murdering Chris and Billy. Later, Carrie’s house also burns down with her mother inside and both of them end up dead. Sue is the only survivor of the night and we finally see the classic final scene of her going to the grave that says, “Carrie White burns in Hell” and then seeing and feeling Carrie’s bloody hand grab her.
This movie definitely has more tragedy than horror, showing the nightmare of high school and how devilish some people can be. Carrie wasn’t the true villain of this film and it’s scary to think how far someone can be pushed to their limits and do scary things with or without powers.
Ultimately, this is one of my favorite Stephen King adaptations and a much watch every spooky season. It also brought me one of my favorite musicals and both get better every year.
If you’re looking for a movie to watch before the season is over watch "Carrie," it will be a night you’ll never forget.