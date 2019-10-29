Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.