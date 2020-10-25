One of the best parts of Halloween is all the candy you get to eat. As a kid, dressing up and trick-or-treating is the best part of the holiday. This year, we won't necessarily get to experience Halloween in the same way due to COVID restrictions, but we can still get that sugar rush we always crave on the spooky fun October day.
This year The Reveille's Entertainment staff wanted to tackle the age-old debate of the best and worst Halloween candy. Is candy corn really as bad as people say it is? Are popcorn balls even considered Halloween candy? We discuss this and more to get to the bottom of the seasonal candy craze.
EnJanae' Taylor
Ok, I have no problem admitting my love for candy corn. I think society has shamed us into believing that candy corn is bad, but it's really such a good small treat. There's a lot of great Halloween candy I like to indulge in like Tootsie Rolls, Reese's cups, M&M's, Twix, Kit Kat bars, but I'm going to go with candy corn as my best Halloween candy just because it doesn't get enough credit.
For my worst Halloween candy, I have to give it to raisins, yes, I said raisins. Raisins aren't even considered candy, but some houses like to trick people instead of giving out real treats and it honestly is upsetting.
Jordanne Davis
Personally, I’m a chocolate lover and there’s a three-way tie between my favorite Halloween candies, which are Three Musketeers, Kit Kat bars and Twix. If you’re sensing a theme here, you should.
While trick-or-treating wasn’t a norm for me growing up, I did happen to grow fond of the bite sized candies. Made for easy access and quick consumption, they’re the perfect snack.
Regarding what the worst Halloween candy is, I would argue that candy corn is arguably the worst candy ever and isn’t holding that title just for this holiday. Lacking a desirable aesthetic, it tastes even worse than it looks. My vote would be to just get rid of them all together. Yes, that sounds like a solid plan.
Gideon Fortune
Chocolate is amazing and is easily the most superior form of candy overall, but gummy Krabby Patties are the best Halloween candy. While digging through the mounds of chocolate you collected from each doorstep, there is nothing better than finding memories of your favorite cartoon in the form of a candy that is not just one bite like most chocolates are. People love the taste of most candies and that is where the adoration ends but not with the Krabby Patties.
Candy corn is a terrible candy plain and simple. Traditions are necessary but some are outdated and have to be left behind. I have no clue what was going on with the generation that made it popular, but something was wrong. The texture is just as bad as the taste. Tradition alone should not keep this candy afloat.
Katie Dixon
We all learned what houses provided the best and worst Halloween candy as kids. My favorite spots to stop at were the homes known to provide popcorn balls. Getting popcorn balls was an experience equivalent to receiving some sort of prize in grade school. As a child, I would trade other candy for my siblings’ popcorn.
The absolute worst candy out there is circus peanuts. These candies are nothing more than shaped foam with a strange, barely-there vanilla flavoring.
Taner Morgan
My favorite Halloween candy is Almond Joys. My mom loves coconut candy and raised me on it, so there’s a nostalgia element for sure. Everyone else and their mother seems to diss it though, so I never race to grab them like these fiends for Reese’s and Kit Kats.
For some reason my mom’s peer pressure backfired on Butterfingers because I despise them. It might’ve been due to my braces as a kid, but the tactile sensation of eating one is like munching on sand and gravel. I’ll admit it tastes better than that, but not enough to feel a chunk of it lingering on the roof of your mouth for the rest of the night.
Oliva Deffes
My favorite Halloween candy is the Milky Way Midnight bars. These are like regular Milky Ways, but with a dark twist that makes them perfect for the spooky holiday. These bars are different from the original because they’re made with dark chocolate and vanilla nougat. These are the perfect Halloween candy because they perfectly match the dark aesthetic. I also think that they taste the best in the fun-size, which is the best size for trick-or-treaters.
My least favorite Halloween candy has got to be Whoppers. I’ve tried to like these, but I can’t. I don’t know if it’s the taste or the texture, but there’s nothing redeemable about this candy for me. They feel like you’re biting into styrofoam. Not to mention the real name for this candy is “chocolate covered malted milk balls” and I think that’s the least appetizing sounding candy I’ve ever heard. I’d rather eat multiple handfuls of candy corn before I choke down a fun-sized pack of Whoppers.
Ariel Baise
My favorite Halloween candy is Twix. Twix gives you everything you need in a small little bar. Milk chocolate, caramel, and a tiny cookie. What else do you need? Your sweet tooth is cured with just one.
Twix also comes in so many varieties: bites, white chocolate, dark chocolate and ice cream bars. Twix will never disappoint.
Twizzlers have been one of my least favorite candies since I was a child. They’re too rubbery and I feel like I’m never going to stop chewing on them. I don’t understand how a candy can be designed so well yet be lacking in the main department: taste.
It’s a rarity that I find a Twizzler that is somewhat tasteful. Their texture is too waxy and weird. I’d rather someone give me vegetables on Halloween than a Twizzler.
Britney Young
Kit Kats are the best. The chocolate covered wafer is too addicting. The mini ones are my favorite, but it's sad seeing all the candy wraps in one pile after you realize that you ate the whole bag. Also, I like to use crushed up Kit Kats for a milkshake.
Candy corn is the worst. I can't stand the way it tastes. They're not that great, and they're overrated. I get no excitement when I see candy corn. It's more of a look of disappointment.
Caroline Hebert
When sorting through the bowl of candy, I always hope to find Kit Kat’s. Kit Kat’s always cure my sweet tooth during the Halloween season.
As much as I love Halloween and the assortments of candies that come with the holiday, nothing upsets me more than Dots candy. The texture and flavor are just not pleasing.