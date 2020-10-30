What’s Halloween without a little bit of spook and a whole lot of sugar?
With the world still in unfamiliar territory, what is familiar is Halloween is always about ghouls, goblins and glucose. Aside from dressing up as our favorite pop artists or creatures of the night, the one thing everyone looks forward to on Halloween, adults and children alike, is consuming more sugar than we do normally.
Untraditionally speaking, Halloween is a time for everyone to indulge in one's guilty pleasures. Assisting you with that sweet tooth that’s bound to rear its head, here’s a list of places in the capital area where everyone can get their sweet on.
1. Insomnia Cookies
Sitting right outside the gate of LSU, Insomnia Cookies is the most easily accessed sweet treat destination for students on or near campus. Offering their Spooktacular Halloweekend Combo Pack, customers can purchase their Halloween treats in bulk. There are two options: the 50 Trick-or-Treat Pack or the Halloweekend Combo pack. The 50 Trick-or-Treat Pack is 50 individual wrapped cookies for $50, while the Halloweekend Combo pack is 12 classic cookies, one cookie moon cake and one quart of ice cream, with flavors all chosen by the buyer. The cut off to order the 50 Trick-or-Treat Pack is tomorrow at 3 p.m. In the event a smaller snack is desired, their normal menu options are also available. Keep in mind you get a free classic cookie when you wear a costume in-store.
2. Baskin-Robbins
Have a craving for 31 flavors? Well Baskin-Robbins is here to deliver. During the spooky season they are offering customers “Creature Creations.” Choose your favorite flavor of ice-cream and decorate it to be whichever spooky character comes to mind. Let your imagination run wild. Not only is this available in store, but you can purchase the creature creation kit and decorate your sweet treats in the comfort of own your home as well. In addition to decorating your favorite ice-cream, they’ve added pumpkin cheesecake to their list of specialty cakes.
3. Lolli and Pops
Located on the first floor in the Mall of Louisiana, Lolli and Pops is the old-school styled candy shop that everyone’s come to love. As if gliding through the store isn’t a great experience already, these candy gurus can’t be left off of any candy list, let alone one for Halloween. In the spirit of tradition, Lolli and Pops has candy corn displayed for its customers to purchase whatever amount their hearts desire. There’s also spiced gummy pumpkins for those that are looking for something different.
4. Great American Cookies
An old faithful in the sugar department, Great American Cookies was bound to make this list. Offering a wide array of cookies and toppings for every customer’s palette, they also have some Halloween inspired treats as well. Stroll on by and grab some pumpkin, ghost or Frankenstein decorated cookies this season. While you’re at it, grab an ICEE to top it off.
5. District Donuts
Having just released their Halloween donut designs on October 29th, these candy inspired donuts will not disappoint. Curating quite a menu, customers can choose from the follow flavors:
Nerds donut
Peppermint Patty donut
Butterfinger donut
Sour Patch Bar donut
Milkyway Midnight donut
Snickers donut
Apple Fritter donut
Almond Joy donut
With so many flavorful options, there’s a choice for everyone. Not to mention, their regular menu items are still available as well.
With a list like this, who needs to binge out on just traditional Halloween candy. Get ready to get spooky and take your Halloween sugar high to new levels.