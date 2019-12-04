The lineup for The Hangout Music Festival 2020 is nothing short of worthy of the preeminent fest with some of the most prominent recording artists across pop, rock, hip-hop, and EDM.
On the crisp, sunny morning of Tuesday, Dec. 3 the fest casually called Hangout announced none other than Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage The Elephant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart and RL Grime. Hangout will take place May 15 through May 17 on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, AL.
In addition to the headliners, Hangout 2020 will feature talented emerging artists who are quickly making a name for themselves in the scene. Doja Cat performed at BUKU Music + Arts Project 2019 to a massive crowd that quickly fell in love with the artists. She joined headliners Lana Del Rey, Louis The Child, RL Grime and emerging DJ WHIPPED CREAM, all who also performed at BUKU.
Jai Wolf and Big Wild were featured acts during Voodoo Music + Arts Fest 2019 in New Orleans along headliner Post Malone whose charged performance dazed the crowd. Uptown a few days before, indie rock band Mt. Joy sold out their Oct. 19 show at Tipitina’s. And downtown on Sep. 24, indie folk band and headliner The Head and the Heart delivered a dreamy living mirage of a performance at The Fillmore.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CST. at www.hangoutmusicfest.com with a variety of ticket options ranging from general admission (GA) to myriad VIP options. Hangout is now operated by AEG’s Gulf Coast office, Winter Circle Productions, long-time New Orleans promoter and founder of BUKU Music + Art Project.
Relevant to this, finals week for the Spring 2020 semester at the University is scheduled for May 4-9, an entire week ahead of Hangout. Coincidence? Sunscreen, comfortable beachwear and glitter recommended.