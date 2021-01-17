On New Year's Day, HBO Max released old shows that will bring you back to your childhood.
HBO Max now has its own Cartoon Network and Adult Swim collection on its streaming service. Audiences can watch "The Powerpuff Girls," "Adventure Time," "The Amazing World of Gumball," "Chowder" and new cartoons that are exclusively released on HBO Max. This new release features shows like "The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy," "Ben 10," "Codename: Kids Next Door," "Courage the Cowardly Dog" and "Ed, Edd n Eddy."
If you were like me and secretly watched Adult Swim after 10 pm, you'll be excited to hear that the classics were also added to the Adult Swim collection. These shows involve "Tom Goes to the Mayor," "Loiter Squad," "The Jellies!," "12 oz. Mouse" and "Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule."
It may be a new year, but it can be comforting sometimes to go back to the past when everything was simple. Cartoon Network is a channel that I frequently watched as a kid. HBO Max is becoming top a tier streaming service, including new additions that people have been begging for.
HBO Max is following the trend of putting major releases onto streaming service due to the pandemic. Over the Christmas holiday, they released "Wonder Woman 1984." It was also announced that "Dune" will be released on HBO Max on Oct.1 of this year.
"Dune" is not the only major release. Throughout 2021, HBO Max will be releasing movies such as "The Little Things," "Judas And The Black Messiah," "Tom & Jerry," "The Many Saints of Newark" and "Mortal Kombat." Since movie releases fell flat last year, it will be interesting to see how HBO Max releases more major films to millions of homes.
Streaming services are becoming more competitive, and it is nice to receive new and nostalgic content during this time of people where people seem to be using them a lot more. Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime are all top contenders, but HBO Max is continuing to climb up that ladder.