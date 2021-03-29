Stars: 3.5/5

Gone are the days of East Coast Lana, now there's only West Coast Lana and her ballads. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” is a melting pot of poetry and simple acoustic melodies. Sadly, there is no longer "Gangster Nancy Sinatra” or “Coney Island Queen" Lana, at least on this great American record.

I’m not going to lie; I’ve been waiting for this album for God knows how long. I lost interest, especially with Del Rey’s typewriter posts on Instagram and all the delays. Maybe it was the months of waiting, but “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” doesn't really live up to the hype.

"White Dress" opens the album with Del Rey’s higher register and reminiscing on her days as a waitress at 19. The title track, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” has one of the best outros on the album. Del Rey also mentions her astrology signs in between the verses of nostalgia.

“Tulsa Jesus Freak” caught my attention quicker than the others due to its lyrics, metaphors, tempo and production. It gave me a bit of “Ultraviolence” meets “Norman F*cking Rockwell!” vibes.

“Let Me Love You Like a Woman” was the lead single for the album and fits the Americana aesthetic very well. However, the song was slow and did not stand out enough. Again, fitting the Americana sound, “Wild at Heart” showcases Del Rey’s vocal ability as she sings of freedom and fame. It sounds like the stepsister to “How To Disappear” from “Norman F*cking Rockwell!”

The closest thing we get to a turning point in the album is “Dark But Just A Game.” It also has a little hint of Del Rey’s third studio album “Ultraviolence,” but the main theme is fame and the darkness of it. “Not All Who Wander Are Lost” has great lyrics but is another slow song that might get lost amongst the others on the album. Ironically, it continues the theme of wanderlust.

“Yosemite” has a few references to older Lana Del Rey songs such as “Terrence Loves You” and “Mariners Apartment Complex.” I like the bongos in the background, which made the song a little more interesting. Country singer, Nikki Lane, opens “Breaking Up Slowly” while Lana comes in at the chorus. This song is one of the few that stand out on the album, especially with the melody.

It isn’t until the bridge of “Dance ‘Til We Die,” that the listener gets a different sound from Lana. She breaks free and grooves through the lyrics. This is what should have been more expressed in this album. A cover of Joni Mitchell’s '70s song “For Free,” is featured with Zella Day in the first verse and Weyes Blood in the third verse.

“Chemtrails” feels like running through the Great Plains or if the heart of America could sing. It is the sound of a typical American in the most average American way. Del Rey also talked about issues regarding her fame and the authenticity of her image and music.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” is gentle and ethereal. Lyrically, the album is about the same as “Norman F*cking Rockwell!” This is Del Rey’s most melodic album, giving listeners some of her best melodies. I was expecting a major musical shift between the albums since Del Rey’s discography is so versatile. This album was not made for me. I love ballads, but some of the songs are too similar.

This is an album that will grow with each listen. The songs will eventually stand out. However, the strong lyricism is lost among the identical production. The themes of Americana, such as mentioning various states, are one of the strongest aspects of the album. Most of the album dragged on and took a few listens to make an impression.

Even though “Norman F*cking Rockwell!” had a rocky rollout, there was tons of variety musically. But “Chemtrails” also lives in the shadow of its processor. It is Lana’s quietest album and gives the best of her songwriting skills. Its simplicity and comforting sound is a great addition to Del Rey’s multifaceted discography.