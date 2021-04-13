Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday, April 21... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Wednesday, April 21. * At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.4 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday, April 21 and continue falling to 16.5 feet Tuesday, May 11. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&