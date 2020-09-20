Stars: 2/5
Let me start off by saying weird does not always mean bad. However, this movie took me on a rollercoaster of mixed emotions that entailed confusion, shock and discomfort.
The newly released two hour and 18 minute film is a drama thriller starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and many more known actors.
The movie revolves around Holland’s character but is broken up into three different stories and also uses flash backs to explain the connections throughout the three stories. Ultimately, the plot explains how Holland’s character is surrounded by religiously corrupt people that he must protect his loved ones from, but he unfortunately fails.
The beginning of the movie is a bit dragged out for my liking in a way that does not keep me on the edge of me seat wanting to figure out the puzzle of different plots. Once it all falls into place then do, I find myself slightly intrigued to see how the story ends.
The stories of the religiously corrupt characters are very well written but are still disturbing. This made me question how someone who believes they are one with God can make choices that reflect the opposite of their faith, but I am guessing that is part of the point of the film.
The lower stars given to this production directed by Antonio Campos, is simply because a long movie with a not fully captivating plot falls lower on my list of likable movies.
The most positive things I will say about the film are the casting and acting. The casting was a tad weird to me because I’ve never seen Holland and Pattinson play such deep roles, however, they did phenomenal jobs. Along with the rest of the cast. Everyone played their role exceptionally well and took on their character full heartedly.
Overall, the film is very unique and makes you question people’s moral beliefs when it comes to religion. If this movie seems to be your cup of tea, you can find it on Netflix.