Now that Halloween is over and you've consumed more candy than you'd like to admit, it's time to get back to eating healthy.
Whether you’re looking for new snacks to change up your options or to boost your energy, we’ve got you covered. Below is a breakdown of what snacks can give your brain food and how these snacks can boost your energy.
Greatist.com has provided us with information about how the brain gets tired and how to boost it back up.
“Any time you go longer than 4 to 5 hours without eating, the body’s energy levels can crash significantly,” New York dietitian Lisa Moskovitz, RD. said.
She continued by explaining how nutrient-rich snacks that have low sugar and saturated fats can give your body the fuel it needs to continue on with your day.
Snacks to lift you up without the later crash:
- Trail Mix: mixed nuts, dried fruit and little bites of chocolate
- Apple or banana with peanut butter
- Chicken, hummus and veggie lettuce wraps
- Boiled eggs
- Hummus and veggies
- Greek yogurt with granola and fruit
- Tuna or chicken with peppers
These snacks are aimed to feed your hunger by allowing you to not get over-full to where you crash and get tired. Switching a bag of chips or surgery cup of coffee out for something delicious like hummus and veggies can improve your day and keep you going.
Myfriendcoffee.com has research concerning how coffee is present in our lives. For 2020, they found that 64% of Americans drink coffee every day and the average coffee drinker consumes around two cups a day. Switching out a cup of coffee for a better, healthier snack can boost your energy even more than coffee can.
The best improvement we can all make is drinking more water. Water is the key. Keeping your body and mind hydrated allows you to think faster and more efficiently. Adding lemon, mint or cucumber to your water can keep it interesting and tasty.
Switching out sugary snacks for a healthy alternative can improve your day and keep your energy high. To find the perfect snacks for you, look on Pinterest; you know they have endless ideas.
Keep your energy high during the never-ending hours of studying with water and a healthy snack. Your brain will thank you.