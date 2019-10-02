You might have had coffee before, but you’ve probably never had homemade coffee from a mobile, vintage glamper. Honey Dew Sips and Savory is a Baton Rouge coffee-on-wheels experience served out of a 1951 glamorous camper, or glamper.
Honey Dew Sips and Savory is a rising mobile coffee shop that puts a twist on the ordinary food truck experience. From keto and sugar-free coffee options to homemade pastries, this camper serves in style.
Owner and designer of the camper, Toni Thompson, was born into a family of entrepreneurs. Upon graduating high school, she immediately opened her own bridal store and ran it for six years. It wasn’t until early 2019 Thompson became inspired by popular coffee campers all across the country that she decided to bring a similar concept to Baton Rouge. Without ever having brewed one cup of coffee in her life, she decided to start a mobile, unique and homestyle coffee business.
In April of 2019 she purchased a fifty-one-year-old camper from a family whose father had passed away a year prior. Thompson renovated it from grass and mud to glam and greenery while keeping its original structure in honor of its late owner who spent much of his life designing it. The experience was so amazing that the camper was named Mazi, as in “amazing.”
“When we were designing it, we really wanted it to be a different type of atmosphere and environment,” Thompson said.
In July, Mazi officially hit the streets originally only hosting private parties and events. Popularity for the mobile coffee shop grew over the last few months, so much so that it expanded its availability and hours to the public.
All coffee and pastries sold are homemade and always fresh. Honey Dew Sips and Savory are most widely known for their keto and sugar-free coffee options available. Their best sellers are the salted caramel iced coffee and blueberry scone. The year-round menu offers iced and frozen coffee, speciality tea, snowballs, pastries and ice cream sandwiches.
New seasonal flavors are added to the menu regularly. Fall flavors this season include pumpkin cinnamon roll, pumpkin scone, pumpkin caramel, maple bourbon pecan and other pumpkin-inspired pastries.
From humble beginnings, Honey Dew Sips and Savory quickly turned into a deeper, more fulfilling business. It brought Thompson and family even closer while being able to provide the public with healthier coffee alternatives.
“It’s a passion, and it’s a hobby,” Thompson said. “More than anything, it’s a true testament to follow your heart and do what you love no matter what.”
