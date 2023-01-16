Practically all of us have had some encounter with astrology – whether it was searching up your ruling planet or listening to untrue stereotypes about your sun sign. Astrology is best defined as the study of celestial objects, along with their influence on individuals and the collective. Whether it’s legit or pseudoscience is a matter of opinion. Regardless, it can spark interesting conversation and give you something new to think about. Here's a breakdown of the basics and how you can research your own birth chart for free.

Sun Sign

Your sun sign is based on the position of the sun during the time of your birth. It accounts for the 12-zodiac cycle we’re all accustomed to and determines when your birthday is. Most astrologers note your sun sign as the side of yourself that the world and others see. For example, those familiar with a Sagittarius sun may describe them as a creative free spirit that’s constantly in pursuit of pleasure. Your sun sign provides a summary of your personality, showcasing the parts of you that shine the brightest. It’s said that as you age, you resonate with your sun sign more due to growing wiser and more confident in yourself.

Moon Sign

Your moon sign is based on the position of the moon during the time of your birth. It’s best described as the “real you” - the parts of yourself that aren’t on display like your sun sign qualities. Your moon sign accounts for your inner world, emotions and perspective on life and the world around you. For example, a Taurus moon may heavily value their home life and comforts, sometimes becoming a hermit without warning. Understanding your moon sign can assist in determining how you go about being vulnerable and learning to trust others.

Rising Sign

Your rising sign determines what your “ruling planet” is, providing a subtle but lifelong influence on the energies surrounding your natal chart. Astrologers describe rising signs as one’s mask, impacting aspects such as your personal style, demeanor towards others and social skills. Your rising sign sits in your first house; also known as the house of how you’re perceived and how you navigate the outside world. In order for your rising sign to be 100% accurate, knowing your exact time of birth is an integral aspect. Rising signs can be a dependable tool, revealing how we mesh with certain people/environments and propelling us to do what truly resonates.

How To Study Your Own Birth Chart

