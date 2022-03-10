"Euphoria" has been the latest trend in binge-watching, and it seems rare that anyone on campus is not talking about it. From fan fiction to plot theories, "Euphoria" has caught everyone's attention.
I jumped on the hit show's bandwagon just in time for season 2, and kept up with all its major events – but I have yet to watch an episode of the show.
How did I ever catch up with the play-by-play each week? Social media, of course. The internet has worked wonders on the latest trends from TikTok, YouTube, and other fan-based websites. The more popular "Euphoria" became, the more everyone started talking about it.
My resources came from TikTok mostly, with a few Instagram posts and Twitter spoilers. Especially after the season 2 premiere, it was impossible to see anyone not post about the show. Many users went live during the episodes to spill the tea in real-time.
Currently, "Euphoria" is one of the most talked-about shows. My curiosity drew me to find out why everyone was so addicted to this show. The plot line seemed to be the typical high school drama series, almost like Degrassi meets Skins (the UK version, not the US one), and packed with sex, drugs, drama.
What made "Euphoria" stand out so much? I have no idea, but the more everyone talked about it, the more I needed to know what was next.
There was a point where I was considering a subscription to HBO Max just to watch it, but thanks to the internet, I didn't have to purchase it.
Instead, I binge watched the series through TikTok. It was like watching a script analysis of the series, where users went episode by episode on what was going on.
Some people filmed clips of main events in the show or shared fan theories. There was one theory where Lexi was going to be killed by Nate for revenge on how she portrayed him in her play. I also found some users reenacting scenes (the infamous scene of Maddy slapping Cassie, pure gold).
Everyone and anyone posted the whole storyline on the internet with all the details provided for me. Why would I bother to watch or pay now?
After the first episode of season 2, users continued to analyze and post their predictions. Week after week, I would wait until after the premiere to see what people would say and what happened.
Overall, I can honestly say I am obsessed with the series regardless of having seen it and look forward to the next season. For those thinking about watching "Euphoria" but want to save some money and time, just do a quick internet dive and you'll learn everything you need to know.