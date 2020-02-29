World Wildlife Day is Tuesday, March 3, and now more than ever it’s important to work together to protect the planet and all its creatures.
This year the theme is "Sustaining all life on Earth,” recognizing the importance of protecting the worlds plants and animals globally. They’re many ways to help the Earth and get involved on World Wildlife Day this year. Whether it’s just celebrating locally or thinking big, there’s something for everyone to do.
Here’s how to celebrate World Wildlife Day 2020 in Baton Rouge.
Local Clean Up
Get a group of friends and family together and clean up any local parks or public areas like Waddill Wildlife Refuge. The simple act of cleaning and recycling makes the environment for animals safer to live in.
Picnic at the Park
After doing a little cleanup, you can have a nice picnic at one of Baton Rouge’s local parks. Bring your pets and let them roam free, enjoy the day and nature. It could be a date, a hangout with friends or a nice family outing.
Visit the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Take a nice stroll through the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. You could have a peaceful walk and appreciate the natural beauty of the area.
Visit the zoo
Visit BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo to learn all about the amazing animals and see them in person. “Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!” Go check out the animals for World Wildlife Day.
Visit Mike’s Habitat
We have our very own beautiful animal right here on campus. So many people talk about wanting to see Mike’s habitat more, and what better day to appreciate his beauty than World Wildlife Day? Go show our boy some love and check out his great habitat.
Raise Awareness
Simply raising awareness about World Wildlife Day is a good deed in itself. The hashtags for this year’s holiday are #WorldWildlifeDay#WWD2020 #SustainingAllLife #Biodiversity2020 #SustainableUse. Share your appreciation for the Earth and how you plan to spend the day on social media using the tags.
Donate
Donate to places and organizations who are working to better the planet. The Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana at the LSU-School of Veterinary Medicine works to care for injured wildlife and provide conservation, research and education. Learn more and donate here:
https://www.lsu.edu/vetmed/veterinary_hospital/services/wildlife_hospital/index.php
Learn more about World Wildlife Day 2020 here: