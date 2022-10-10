There are many ways to make the perfect playlist.
Some people just add whatever they’ve been listening to recently, while others take the time to pick out songs that perfectly match a theme – but I decided to take a different approach to gather songs.
People connect with music in different ways, and I wanted to make a playlist that would represent those connections. I decided I wanted other people to pick the songs, but where would I find people who are willing to talk about a random topic with a stranger? Dating apps.
After setting up profiles on both Bumble and Tinder, I set the filters to narrow down my results. I opted for my feed to include any gender identity aged 18 to 24 within a 50-mile radius. Then, I began my search.
I randomly swiped right and left on both apps, and I then asked each of my matches, “What would you consider to be the greatest song of all time and why?”
Here’s what some of them said:
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Not my personal favorite song ever but just what I think is the greatest of all time is Bohemian Rhapsody because it defined a whole age of music, was basically a cultural reset and is probably one of the most well-known and liked songs in the world.”
“Let It Happen” by Tame Impala
“Though that is not my favorite song or my favorite Tame Impala song, I think the phases and layers of the song are unbeaten.”
“Happy Birthday”
“A dark horse, but notable because it’s arguably the only song that every person over the age of three in America knows all the lyrics to.”
“Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley
“In my opinion, if I can listen to a song and get chills every time something must be special.”
“Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin
“Because it just is. Nothing beats the buildup throughout that song, and it tells a story.”
“Creep” by Radiohead
“Because he’s just like me fr fr.”
“A Day in the Life” by The Beatles
“I would have to say ‘A Day in the Life’ by the Beatles because of how advanced it was at the time. No one has ever heard that kind of music before and they set the road for the future.”
“Nights” by Frank Ocean
“It makes me nostalgic, and I like the theme of how monotonous day to day life can get.”
“Changes” by Tupac & “Imagine” by John Lennon
“Game changers u feel me.”
“Redbone” by Childish Gambino
“I think he’s a genius. The entire production of the song is outstanding to me. The nostalgia of 70s type music is so dope to me.”
“august” by Taylor Swift
“It literally changed me. I’ve never connected to a song more.”
“The Show Must Go On” by Queen
“Because everyone goes through hardships, but we all have to keep going, and it’s just powerful. It gets me motivated. It applies to everything and I feel like everyone can relate to it.”
“Vienna” by Billy Joel
“It’s very grounding and it reminds me that I can’t let my idealism and perfectionism get in the way of me just living and enjoying life.”
“One” by Metallica
“No explanation needed.”
“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana
“It encapsulated an entire generation of music and inspired another.”
“Dogs” by Pink Floyd
“I remember hearing it first when I was a freshman in high school and ever since then it’s been the only song I can ever think of that can always make me feel better.”
“Small Worlds” by Mac Miller
“Because it’s Mac.”
“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton
“It’s a bop and also writing a song about workers/women’s rights at that time? Social justice queen.”
“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston
“Probably Whitney Houston's ‘I Will Always Love You.’ She's the greatest female singer in the last 50 years, and her vocal range and ability to absolutely nail every single note is incredible. The way the music follows her voice in both dynamic and melody, especially when the saxophone comes in, is very powerful. It’s nowhere near my favorite song, but I have to give it credit. Anyone learning proper vocal techniques very likely studied some of Houston's work as it is so incredibly influential to pros and beginners alike. Cop out answer would be the greatest song of all time hasn't been written yet. Recorded music is incredibly new in regards to human history. There's a good chance some artist will write a song that will defy all logic and do something legitimately miraculous in some way. But I think for now Whitney has it down.”
“Mi Verdad (feat. Shakira)” by Maná
“It’s just a really peaceful song I grew up with and has a lot of meaning both to me and behind the lyrics.”
“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
“It possesses every single nostalgic moment of high school and college and there’s never been a terrible moment where this song was playing.”
“I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
“Brings me back to a simpler time.”
“Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus
“It is just a certified phenomenal ass song.”
If you need a playlist of some of the greatest songs of all time, now you have one: