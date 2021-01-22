“Jeopardy!” just released its newest category: Guest Hosts.

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80 on Nov. 8, 2020, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Longtime 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies after battle with cancer With the pandemic in full swing, it doesn’t seem like anything has gone right this year. 2020 has been a year of immeasurable losses, and Sund…

Exactly two months later, Trebek’s “Final Jeopardy” aired. He gave his last, “so long,” in an emotional tribute video that played behind the Jan. 8 episode. Trebek hosted over 8,000 episodes since the gameshow’s start in 1984. His presiding presence at the podium will definitely be missed.

Since then, the “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings has stepped up to fill those big shoes by guest hosting the popular gameshow.

Jennings won more than $2.5 million during his record 74-game win streak in 2004. In 2020, Jennings returned to defeat challengers James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament, adding another million to his winnings. Between all of his “Jeopardy!” appearances, Jennings has won $4.4 million.

Jennings has been fairly well received as a host. He began his first episode with a touching nod of respect to the late Trebek.

“No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek,” Jennings said, “but we can honor him by playing the game he loved.”

And that’s exactly what “Jeopardy!” is doing. A series of guest hosts will keep the show going, honoring Trebek’s legacy and raising funds for their favorite charities along the way. Following Jennings’ filmed episodes, “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards will step-in to host while the other guest hosts prepare.

Now, get your buzzer ready because here come the clues for the guest host lineup.

From NBC’s “Today” show to anchoring CBS Evening News to her own ABC talk show, this journalist has been in a host seat on all of the “Big Three” television networks.

If you answered, “Who is Katie Couric?” add some money to your score.

He’s a Cheesehead, but not for lack of intelligence. He beat an astronaut and “Shark Tank” star on a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” episode back in 2015.

If you guessed, “Who is Aaron Rodgers?” you’re correct.

After the end of this year’s football season, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be switching out his cleats for the host seat. Rodger’s was so excited about being invited to guest host, he actually announced it on “The Pat McAfee Show” before “Jeopardy!” released the news.

This CBS News correspondent is trading in 60 minutes for 60 clues.

If you buzzed in and guessed, “Who is Bill Whitaker?” you’re correct. Whitaker has appeared on “60 Minutes” since 2014.

She’ll be sure to enter with a Big Bang. This guest host didn’t just play the role of a neurobiologist on a CBS sitcom, she actually has her PhD in neuroscience from the University of California.

The question to accompany that answer is, “Who is Mayim Bialik?”

In an Instagram post, the actress explained how her relationship with “Jeopardy!” has blossomed from watching to being an answer to receiving the opportunity to guest host. She expressed her gratitude to honor the legacy of Trebek, hashtagging the post “#DreamComeTrue.”

More guest hosts are set to be announced later in the season.

To get a feel of who else people would like to see guest host, I asked around and posed the question on my Instagram and Snapchat stories.

The answers were wide and diverse. From Will Ferrell and Harry Styles to Tom Hanks and Coach O.

One of my favorite responses was Betty White, especially considering “The Golden Girls” episode where Dorothy (played by Bea Arthur) dreams she loses a “Jeopardy!” game to White’s character, Rose.

Though I think we can all agree that no matter who is standing at the host lectern, like Ken Jennings when he signs off, we’ll always say, “Thank you, Alex.”