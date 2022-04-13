The LSU UREC offers many different fitness classes that are free for students to take. From yoga to Pilates to dance fitness classes, LSU has plenty of options.

But, if you are anything like me, the long list of classes can be intimidating. How easy will it be? Will I be sore tomorrow? How bad will I smell afterward?

So, I chose three classes to take to answer all those questions. I gave the classes a score out of ten in three different categories:

Beginner-friendliness: How easy the classes would be for someone with no experience.

Sweatiness: How demanding each class is and how much of a sweat you will build up. The higher the score the more you will sweat.

Would I go back: Could I see myself going to these classes on my own time?

+10 UREC opens new $200,000-outdoor fitness space following grand opening ceremony The UREC opened a new $200,000 outdoor fitness space Wednesday following a grand opening ceremony. The 2,500-square-foot space features pull-u…

Yoga for Relaxation

“Find your inner Chi and bring yourself back to reality. This judgement free atmosphere will help lengthen and stretch those tired muscles to recover from whatever the week threw at you.”

Beginner-friendliness: 8/10

Most poses were easy. The more advanced poses often had easier alternatives. The instructor’s calming voice and directions made the class easy to follow. The end was so peaceful one of my friends fell asleep.

Sweatiness: 4/10

You might build up a small amount of sweat, but nothing more than you would get from walking around campus.

Would I go back: 10/10

I have gone back. My friends and I enjoyed it enough to make it a weekly thing. I want to find my inner Chi.

Pilates

“This revolutionary series of exercises is based on breathing and muscle control focused particularly on one’s core.”

Beginner-friendliness: 6/10

All the exercises and stretches were simple and easy to do. Easy to do once, that is. The hard part of Pilates was holding the stretches for the entire time or doing lots of repetitions. My hips were sorer than they had ever been. However, you can take a rest when you feel like you need one.

Sweatiness: 8/10

You are going to sweat in this class. Most of the sweating is done at the beginning before lighter stretching and a cool down, so there is at least time for you to dry. That won’t help with the smell though.

Would I go back: 4/10

The class is great for core strength and hip flexibility. If you want a workout this class would be great for you. However, I do not want a workout.

REFIT Revolution

“This cardio-focused dance fitness class combines powerful moves with positive music for a challenging, effective, and fun workout.”

Beginner-friendliness: 4/10

I am as awkward as a cow on roller skates when it comes to dancing. Following along with the instructor was difficult at times. On the bright side, I did not struggle with being too tired or sore. Would be fun for those nimbler.

Sweatiness: 10/10

As Cardi B once said, “bring a bucket and a mop,” because this class is going to make the sweat drip down the side of you. You will need to go home for a shower and a change of clothes after this one.

Would I go back: 2/10

I do not think I would ever go back. Maybe if I forgot my wallet there.