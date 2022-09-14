At the age of 6 years old, young television star Jennette McCurdy was forced into acting by her mother. She grew up wanting to be a writer, but her mother, who had failed dreams of becoming an actress, had other plans.
In her book titled, “I'm Glad My Mom Died,” McCurdy goes into detail about the abuse she suffered as a child.
The title is initially unsettling, but McCurdy defends her decision.
"I get that it's a bold title, but there's a lot of nuance underneath it that's explored in the book,” McCurdy said. “I completely stand by the title. I knew I wanted it from the beginning."
In the book McCurdy wrote of instances when her mother called her "a floozy" and "ugly monster." McCurdy went on to describe her struggle with body image issues. Her mother would routinely give her baths, perform physical exams and deny her food, hoping she would keep a small enough figure to continue landing child roles. McCurdy was only 15 years old when her first show aired.
On the hit Nickelodeon show, “iCarly,” McCurdy’s character, Sam Puckett, is obsessed with food. Behind the scenes, she was suffering from bulimia. McCurdy wrote that at just 11 years old, her mother taught her how to restrict calories. Reflecting in her memoir, McCurdy wrote that her younger self viewed it as an opportunity to bond with her mother.
Miranda Cosgrove, McCurdy’s co-star in “iCarly,” was 14 years old when the show aired. Cosgrove said she was unaware of the struggles her friend was facing.
"When you're young, you’re so in your own head,” Cosgrove said. “You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh.”
McCurdy said she doesn't hold any grudges toward Cosgrave, and the two have reportedly had a close relationship over the years. McCurdy did not have the same relationship with other co stars, like Ariana Grande, whom she starred alongside in the Nickelodeon spinoff show, “Sam and Cat.”
McCurdy said she did not have a personal issue with Grande but was frustrated by the double standard placed upon them by an unidentified, influential figure she refers to as “The Creator.” McCurdy wrote that “The Creator” encouraged Grande to pursue outside projects, leading to her becoming a Grammy-winning pop icon.
McCurdy mentions “The Creator” multiple times throughout her book, saying that he took pictures of her wearing a bathing suit and pressured her to drink while underage. This person also gave her "massages." Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about her experience with this mysterious figure, but she declined.
McCurdy never discloses "The Creator's" real identity in her book. Though audiences speculate that The Creator could be producer Dan Schneider, who abruptly parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018.
ViacomCBS, Nickelodeon’s parent company, found evidence Schneider could be verbally abusive in the workplace. The company’s review reported no evidence of sexual misconduct by Schneider.
The internet has called Schneider out for inappropriate innuendos in shows he worked on, which were not appropriate for the target audience of child viewers; online users said shows like “Victorious” and “iCarly” had hidden references to things like foot fetishes and virginity.
McCurdy speaking out about the mistreatment she faced from the adults in her life has given people a new perspective on child acting and young people in Hollywood. Soon after McCurdy’s book was published in early August 2022, “Zoey 101” star, Alexa Nikolas, led a protest outside of Nickelodeon on Aug. 25, saying she did not feel protected by the network.
As for McCurdy, she said will continue to write about her life in essays and possibly pursue new acting roles.
“I couldn’t see that light at the end of the tunnel, oftentimes,” McCurdy said. “So being able to be here now, it feels really empowering.”