Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
Avoid taking on everything yourself this week — yes, including your birthday plans. There are people that are more than willing to show up for you if you just have a little faith in them. Carve out time for self-care; you may be experiencing early burnout.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
This week, you’ll receive positive buzz and possibly attract a unique opportunity. Don’t get cold feet when it happens; you’re ready for this. The coming week is ideal for preparing for major personal expenses, such as a vacation or revamping your wardrobe.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
As a new path unfolds in your academic/professional life, make the necessary effort to stay organized. You can navigate this successfully if you’re consistent. You’ve already accomplished a lot though and should take a day or two to relax before taking on anything else.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
You may find your perspective and priorities shifting as of lately. Take it as a sign of a new chapter unfolding. Find a way to record your goals — whether in a journal or through a vision board. Many fun, new experiences are coming in September.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
As you cultivate a more secure lifestyle, make sure that you’re not denying yourself life’s basic pleasures. You work hard and deserve to enjoy yourself sometimes. You’re more motivated than usual and will see the results of your efforts quite quickly.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
You’ll soon come across an opportunity to expand your horizons; don’t let initial reservations stop you from applying. This week, you'll experience good luck with networking and socializing with others. Your authenticity and personality will open more doors than you expect.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
This week, try not to rush things and instead focus on what you can control. You’ve been busier than usual and would benefit from getting a good night’s rest. Record any new ideas that you come up with and seek inspiration from your surroundings.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
This week, avoid letting emotions sway your decisions, as there can be long-term consequences. You may decide to diffuse a conflict by just cutting ties with someone altogether. Find a way to keep your tasks listed; you may find yourself easily distracted in the coming days.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
In the coming days, you’ll combat imposter syndrome and grow more comfortable going after new opportunities. Allow the people in your life to help and support you at this time. Don’t announce plans prematurely, and try to keep a planner.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
This week, make decisions that support your wellness, and don’t be afraid to explore the world beyond where you’re currently at. You may get an opportunity to travel for an extended period. Ingenuity in a friendship is revealed, and new chapters generally unfold.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
Should you experience burnout this week, take that as a sign to slow down and recharge. You may take a break from socializing to work on a time-consuming project. It is an ideal time for building professional connections and deciding on long-term goals.
Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
This week, aim to destress and remove any unneeded burdens from the picture. You may desire more balance in your life and make more of an effort to reach out to loved ones. Be careful with spending, as you may need a savings fund in the immediate future.