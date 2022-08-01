Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
Should you face an inconvenience, don't hesitate to reach out to your circle. The coming days will reveal the importance of letting people be there for you. And save up some of your birthday money - it'll come in handy later.
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
Your logical side takes the lead this week, as you brace for major changes in your life and daily routine. Aim for balance and don't feel guilty for outgrowing things. Your social life will also pick up in the coming days.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
You'll reap the rewards of your hard work this week, but may still feel like you should aim for more. Take a bit of time for life outside of work: a self-care day, dinner with friends, or just more time to rest.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
This week is action-packed for you socially speaking. Avoid committing to too much at once. Financial matters experience a positive boost. You may establish a boundary in a personal/professional relationship.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
This week, you'll take a much needed break from a commitment to shift your focus onto another one. In order to do so successfully, your habits may have to change. Nostalgia is your theme - DMs from old friends?
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
An opportunity to expand your horizons arrives - don't turn it down because it requires some effort and adjustment. Your work receives positive feedback this week; use this as inspiration to do what feels right more often.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
This week, avoid making other people's problems your problems. Your home life will experience a positive boost this week. Utilize this time to catch up with the people you care about.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed this week, try to take a deep breathe and get organized. Expect to receive attention of all kinds in the coming days. A feminine figure in your life may help you get out of a bind.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
If you experience any setbacks this week, you'll find solutions just as quickly. You may find yourself getting more sleep than usual. Changes regarding a connection that distance is a factor in.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
Trust your gut this week and don't be swayed by false narratives. You know yourself, and that's what matters. You may receive unexpected help from a relative/mentor.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
Steve Lacy was right - y'all can't be surprised. Discernment is your theme for this week. Be cautious of who you share good news and resources with. You may decide to save up for a trip.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
This week, allow things to be revealed naturally and avoid stressing over situations you can't control. If you get overwhelmed, disconnect and decompress for a bit. Deceitful behavior may be uncovered by accident.