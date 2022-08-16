Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
Utilize the coming days to return to the sweetness of life. Utilize discernment in romantic affairs and trust your intuition when something feels off. You’ll receive unexpected support regarding your academic/creative efforts.
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
Remember that you can defend yourself without burning bridges in the process. Come out of your head and into the real world so that people can get to know you. This week, you may be inspired to lead a healthier lifestyle.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
You’re much cleverer than you’ve been giving yourself credit for, so take any new ideas seriously. Let your work be an outlet of your passion and expect positive exposure. Going out with some longtime friends will help lift your spirits.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
Frugality is the theme for this week — what are you willing to miss out on now in exchange for long-term security? Use discernment and avoid impulse spending. Practice patience in academic/professional affairs and simply put your best forward to get results.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
This week, listen to your inner knowing and make decisions that support your wellness. Take some time to ground yourself as your daily life has become very busy. Time spent around flora, such as arboretums and botanical gardens, will spark inspiration.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
You’ve been running amok as of late and will utilize this week to focus on your home life. You’ve put in the work; now it’s time to rest and receive. Aim to make your space a sanctuary; you may make plans for renovations or decorate more.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
This week will consist of needed revelations. Utilize what you learn to create a more balanced way of living for yourself. Embrace your autonomy in little ways, and don’t take on people’s problems so much. Solo dates and a trip to the nail salon are recommended.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
The coming days will inspire you to be more proactive with your social life. Share your ideas freely, and pay attention to who you click with. You will be even more observant than usual and may discover someone’s secret without really trying.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
Current circumstances may be calling you to aim for more independence. Formulate some ideas, and then, get to work. Be cautious with your money, as saving some will prove to be helpful later. Lean on longtime friends as you navigate life’s changes.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
In the coming days, you’ll take a break from your lone-wolf nature and start basking in the company of others. A platonic/romantic endeavor will soon challenge you to be more open with others. Any remaining travel plans for 2022 should be being organized now.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
Your home life and financial security are most important to you this month. Know that it’s okay to speak up when something isn’t right or feasible. You could be the voice of reason that inspires someone to look at the bigger picture.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
This week, expect to shed some old skin and start aligning with the life that you’re working toward. You don’t have to feel guilty for outgrowing things/people — this is simply a part of life. Take life slow for now – prioritize rest and self-care. No drama that comes up will be worth engaging with.