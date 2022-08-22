Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
This week, you’re being guided to look at the bigger picture and make informed decisions. Don’t let an emotional upset drive you to risk behaviors that reverse your progress. Your experiences will reveal who your true “tribe” is, as your inner circle gears up for your birthday celebration.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
This week, you may find that your existence is triggering for some; don’t stoop to their level, but defend yourself if need be. An ideal time for a break from social media or undergoing a cleanse. Your focus moves to people and efforts that offer reciprocity and support.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
This week, you’ll experience a shift in your circumstances when you let go of unnecessary stressors. Don’t be afraid to set a few boundaries and start doing things differently. You may establish long-term plans to relocate or visit a new place for an extended period.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
This week, take any truths you discover as a sign to make needed changes. Focus on your goals and passions and let things reveal themselves. It's an ideal time for reconnecting with longtime friends and solo excursions. You may acquire the funds to travel.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
This week, you'll experience positive shifts regarding career and finances. There’s a younger person in your family that’s achieving great things and will look to you for guidance/support. If someone projects onto you and has a habit of doing so, take it as a sign to separate yourself.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
This week, you’ll find fulfillment in your chosen field as you experience more positive recognition than usual. Consider where you’d like to be in the next six months, and if you’re willing to, make some adjustments for all the good that’s coming your way.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
This week, you’ll decide that it’s time to do some releasing. Engage in some reflection and determine what you’re ready to let go of. An issue that’s been causing anxiety will be resolved by you simply coming clean. You may decide to turn a new leaf.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
This week, frustrations with your current environment may propel you to branch out and do your own thing. Try not to let the opinions of naysayers stop you from pursuing a better life. Seize potential, and you’ll be amazed by what you accomplish in a short period.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
This week, make sure that you’re taking your dreams seriously and making concrete plans to bring them to fruition. You’ll experience a stroke of luck in your professional life and earn the respect and trust of those older than you.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
This week, you’ll experience the bliss of community and participate in some fun excursions. Avoid going overboard and ensure that you’re still taking care of yourself and your responsibilities. Try to start building a savings.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
This week, you’ll see the results of your efforts and seek higher knowledge. Use any windfall to care for yourself and make your space more comfortable. It is an ideal time for collaborating with others and redecorating your home. Travel plans are solidified.
Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
This week, you’re being guided to adjust to change and embrace the richness of what’s to come. You’re being led to a more balanced life and should allow yourself to experience some good. Friends may convince you to go out to what turns into an amazing night of memories.