Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
Whimsy and motivation take the forefront this week, as you draw up long-term plans and get creative about staying organized. It's okay if your heads are in the clouds for a bit; just don’t let them get stuck there. Self-care excursions such manicures and massages are in your near future.
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
This week, try to maintain your work-life balance and avoid falling into chronic escapism. A close encounter may inspire you to start doing things differently. Personal relationships are at the forefront; who do you owe a sincere apology?
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
The coming days focus on professional endeavors and matters of the heart. Expect positive feedback regarding your products/efforts and an influx of business. A romantic counterpart may put together something special to help you decompress.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
You’re getting much needed downtime this week. Use it to ground yourself and use that stillness to make some informed decisions. This an ideal time for picking up new habits or readjusting to a routine. Aim to be more conscious of what you consume every day.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
This week, allow yourself to seek pleasure after a period of diligent work. The coming days are ideal for outings – platonic and romantic alike. Breathe, and don’t worry so much about what’s next on the to-do list. Family will notice your efforts and offer useful advice and/or financial assistance.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
Capricorns experience a stroke of good luck this week as career and financial aspirations get a boost. Many of you will feel called to seek new employment and find something else quicker than expected. Allow the people in your life to support and uplift you as you navigate these decisions.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
This week, you’ll find the courage to make some important decisions that support your wellness and progress. Adjust to the idea of creating a new life yourself – change can be good sometimes. Utilize your skill set to earn extra income. Significant events may occur regarding your family.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
This week’s events will compel you to go into a state of reflection. Consider what aspects of your past are preventing you from truly seeing the richness of the present. Reconciliation may take place; use this as an opportunity to right a wrong.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
Avoid being passive about your goals this week; the ball is in your court now, so take advantage of it. If someone let you down recently, you’ll start moving forward in the coming days. Seek the support of friends and attend the plans they invite you to – it will help, I promise.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
The coming days are promising for finances and career aspirations. Pursue any opportunities that catch your attention. If you’re feeling suffocated by your current surroundings, consider if squeezing in a getaway by winter is feasible. Excursions may include longtime friends.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
Karmic scales balance out this week for you and those around you. Focus on your own stability and don’t try to intervene in everything. You may conclude that an effort isn’t worth the stress anymore. Take some time for introspection and then make your decision.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
The coming days will offer you a much-needed break from your hectic schedule. Take this time to have some fun and congregate with friends. All the work you’ve put towards stability will be paying off as well. Take advantage of the professional connections at your disposal.