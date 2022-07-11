Cancer: June 22 – July 22
This week, make sure that you’re working to live and not living to work. You may find yourself pondering on whether you’re truly fulfilled or not. Travel plans are being solidified though, so you’ll have something to be excited about.
Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22
You’re feeling like a boss this week and could make pivotal decisions regarding your career path. Consider the long-term and the type of lifestyle you’re aiming to secure. Avoid acting rashly – take a breath and count to 10 first if need be.
Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22
There’s potential for reconciliation this week – put your pride to the side and don’t just listen to respond. An opportunity may arise that offers financial security but cuts your free time drastically. Sometime among flora and fauna will spark new perspective.
Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22
Come out of your shell this week and allow yourself to be supported and seen. You’ve put in the work and should allow more time for leisure now. If you’re thinking about expanding your business or sharing your work, you are ready now.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21
If you find yourself growing impatient this week, remember that you’re working towards something greater than yourself. Your social life gets put on the back burner as you focus on completing tasks. But one Happy Hour won’t kill you.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21
You may find yourself in a state of introspection this week as you visualize your desired life. Get all those ideas out – whether it’s in a journal or on a vision board. Those with academic prospects will receive news, and the 9-to-5ers experience a needed change of pace.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19
This week’s events will compel you to break sone habits and consider ways you tend to go in circles. Unexpected financial help is on the horizon – use it to do something nice for yourself. New chapters unfolding for those in long-term relationships.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18
This week, you find fulfillment in your daily routine and receive positive attention at the workplace. An old flame may or may not be keeping up with you (I know, creepy). If you don’t feel like making the same mistakes, act accordingly.
Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20
You’re feeling inspired this week and may want to foster a true sense of content with your life. Start with the things and people you may take for granted accidentally. Make gratitude your state of mind and you’re sure to be in good spirits.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Proceed with caution this week and think before saying anything you can’t take back. Input from a relative may open your eyes to the importance of living life to the fullest. Get your goals down in writing and commit to creating an ideal life for yourself.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Avoid letting the past clout your judgement this week – every new day is an opportunity to do things differently. Self-assurance is the current goal, as you learn to be more comfortable with receiving your flowers. Current events may make you stingier than usual.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Your gut instincts will guide you this week and lead you to an important conclusion. Expect to solidify your trust in yourself in the process. Taking a day or two to decompress and not be a socialite is recommended for balance.