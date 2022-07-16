Cancer: June 22 – July 22
You’re a pleasure-seeker this week as you find ways to cultivate a more peaceful life. Recognize what you’re outgrowing and what’s become most important to you this year. Your social life is also about to start picking up.
Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22
This week, you could experience bursts of motivation and achieve more than you anticipated. If you’re aiming to lead a simpler life, start with your core beliefs. Advice from an elder will change your perspective about things.
Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22
Financial prospects are looking up this week – just make sure you’re also tending to the things that money can’t buy. If you find yourself pondering on what could’ve been, consider if you may have given up on something prematurely.
Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22
Consistency is your theme for the week, as you work to create routines and stick to them. A major event may have prompted you to start living more intentionally. Avoid overspending and start solidifying future travel plans.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21
This week, you’ll find the courage to make a difficult decision that will ultimately be freeing. Take any endings as a sign that a new chapter is unfolding for you. You may go on a solo excursion to get some time for introspection.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21
Make sure hedonist tendencies don’t prevent you from getting things done. Finding balance between your two worlds will make for an action-packed week. Last minute plans will turn into memories.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19
You may be feeling more sentimental this week – reach out to whoever crosses your mind. Someone in your life will serve as your emotional support. Some of you may decide to make changes regarding your business or career.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18
If you experience mental fog this week, utilize that as a sign to decompress. You may be feeling cramped by your current environment and take a short trip to get away. Utilize free time for self-care and start building your fall wardrobe.
Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20
This week, you may feel called to make community more of a priority. Support from friends will help you navigate important decisions. Trust your gut, and ensure that your personal connections offer reciprocity.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Your home life experiences a boost this week as everyone’s finances become more balanced. Some of you are starting new chapters and should take some time out to celebrate. You may decide to close a chapter for good.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
This week, you’re feeling homier than usual and may be reluctant to socialize. Use this time to make your space more comfortable and foster healthier habits. If you’re met with conflict, stand your ground.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
You’ll achieve much this week in the professional world – ensure that you’re getting proper nourishment and rest. Going out with co-workers/friends to celebrate your progress. You may get a message from someone you weren’t expecting.