Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
The arrival of your birthday season will propel you to decompress and start living more. A needed change of pace is coming, and it may inspire you to start doing things differently. The festivities you put together will reveal who your tribe really is.
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
This week’s events will require you to put your pride aside and have an uncomfortable conversation. Remember that the goal is finding a solution; not being right. You may find yourself less than pleased by the general public and reluctant about confirming plans.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
You will experience good luck in finances this week and may feel called to share the wealth. If you find someone becoming clingier than you’re comfortable with, consider what their motive may be. An ideal for solidifying travel plans.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
You experience sudden shifts this week as you become proactive about your new chapter. Plan out your execution, then secure the funds to make it happen. Some of you are making significant changes to your appearance, specifically piercings and revamping wardrobes.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
You’re action-oriented and logical this week, as you finalize what you’d like your immediate future to consist of. One-sided relationships are cut and you will begin moving forward. You may receive an overdue apology, but it won’t sway your decision.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
This week, you’ll experience a change in fortune right as you’re about to throw in the towel. Once relief arrives, kick up your feet for a bit and try to decompress. Many of you are exiting a period of high stress and should focus on self-care before moving onto the next thing.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
An unsavory discovery may compel you to withdraw for a bit. Avoid skipping sleep this week and watch the caffeine consumption. Know that it’s OK to occasionally be in your feelings, and this will eventually come to pass. Friends provide helpful insight and emotional support.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
The karmic scales are balancing this week — swallow your pride and right your wrongs. Your home life may experience a quicker pace, so be conscious about who’s entering your space. An ideal time for reflection and seeking closure.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
This week, you’ll be inspired to expand your horizons and move forward from a complicated situation. Utilize friends and a good time to lift your spirits, and try to have some optimism about the future. Unexpected texts/calls is a prominent theme for you as well.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
You’ll receive accolades for your work this week and experience some positive exposure. Be direct when communicating with others, and don’t emit parts to avoid shaking the table. You may end up saying things that someone actually needed to hear.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
If you experience a lack of motivation this week, give yourself some grace and try to find the root of it. You may be overextending yourself, and should try to draw back and tend to your burnout. Unexpected travel plans — somewhere you haven’t been before.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
An important revaluation will prompt you to make some needed changes in your life. As your next chapter unfolds, it becomes more evident who and what aren’t for you anymore. Take this as a sign to create a healthier, more balance way of living.